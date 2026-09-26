Press Release: Fastercapital's Moviedom Reports Construction And Community Growth Moviedom Advances In India With Four Mini-Multiplexes.

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Moviedom, the India-based entertainment startup building location-based mini-multiplex experiences and streaming capabilities, is reporting progress across product development... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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New Delhi, India & Dubai, UAE

Moviedom, the India-based entertainment startup building location-based mini-multiplex experiences and streaming capabilities, is reporting progress across product development, community growth, team expansion, and fundraising readiness as it advances with ongoing support from FasterCapital through the EquityPilot program.

FasterCapital and EquityPilot continue to support Moviedom's current execution focus on completing construction of mini-multiplex sites, preparing token-linked funding readiness, and strengthening community and media engagement during this growth stage.

What the Startup Delivers?

Moviedom is developing four mini-multiplexes under construction in Siliguri, Jalalabad, Vasind, and Salem in India, which the company plans will be streaming movies by end of year. The startup also reports a Telegram community that has swelled to 200000, signaling audience engagement ahead of venue openings and content rollouts.

Current FasterCapital Support

FasterCapital's ongoing collaboration in this phase includes:

– Milestone planning and prioritization tied to venue completions and streaming pilots

– Execution follow-up and operational guidance for on-the-ground build and launch steps

– Fundraising readiness support and pitch refinement ahead of token/listing milestones

– Introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders and investor communication support

Current Execution Priorities

Moviedom's current priorities are focused on completing construction of the four mini-multiplexes, integrating streaming infrastructure for on-site and remote audiences, scaling community engagement channels, and preparing documentation and materials tied to MDOM token funding readiness. Team expansion and creative leadership hires are directed at refining customer experience and content programming.

Ecosystem relevance

Moviedom's activity aligns with increased audience interest in hybrid cinema-streaming experiences in regional markets. Recent coverage in Gulf News and Filmfare ME highlighted the company's roster of four pan-world ambassadors and the appointment of an ex-Disney creative head, along with an interview with the CEO, all of which contribute to brand awareness as venue and streaming pilots approach.

Funding readiness note

Nimbus capital and In on capital committed 20 million dollars funding against MDOM tokens once we are on Tier one exchanges. Moviedom is preparing token and listing materials as part of fundraising-readiness work; this note reflects intent and commitments as reported by the company and does not guarantee funding or outcomes.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're pleased to continue supporting Moviedom through EquityPilot. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.'”

About Moviedom

Moviedom is an India-based entertainment company developing mini-multiplex venues combined with streaming capabilities to deliver curated movie experiences. The company is building four mini-multiplexes in Siliguri, Jalalabad, Vasind, and Salem, and is advancing fundraising readiness tied to MDOM tokens and future exchange activity. Moviedom has expanded its creative leadership and advisory team to support programming and audience growth.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into disciplined execution through milestone-based support, hands-on guidance, and improved fundraising readiness. With programs including EquityPilot, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, clarify priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as they grow.