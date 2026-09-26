Asian Games: Mixed Day For India In Canoe Sprint And Fencing (Round-Up)

MENAFN - IANS) Aichi (Japan), Sep 26 (IANS) India's Canoe Sprint campaign at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 ended without a medal on Saturday as the duo of Raju Rawat and Neha Devi Leichonbam finished eighth amongst nine pairs with a timing of 2:00.891s in Mixed Canoe Double 500m Final A.

In other final races, Parvathy Geetha and Prasanna Kumar Chempadiyil Sathyaprakash took the ninth and last spot, clocking 1:53.994s in the Mixed Kayak Double 500m Final A, while Harshwardhan Singh Shaktawat (1:52.458s) stood first amongst three competitors in Men's Kayak Single 500m Final B, a classification race.

Earlier, Geetha Parvathy and Chempadiyil Sathyaprakash Prasanna Kumar had finished their Mixed Kayak Double 500m sprint with a time of 1:53.031 in the Semifinal 1 and qualified for Final A (Gold medal race) at the Miyoshi Lake Canoe Course. But they could not go beyond that and will have to return home without a medal.

Earlier on Thursday, Raju Rawat and Gyaneshwor Singh Philem finished ninth in Canoe Sprint Men's Canoe Double 500m Final with 1:56.121, while Megha Pradeep was eliminated from the women's canoe single 200m after finishing fourth in her semifinal with a time of 51.093.

In fencing, the Men's Sabre and Women's Foil Teams ended their campaigns, losing to the Republic of Korea (25-45) and Japan (14-45), respectively, in the quarterfinal.

Earlier, the teams reached the quarterfinals stage in their respective disciplines with comfortable victories in the Round of 16 matches.

The Men's Sabre Team defeated the Philippines 45-27 in the Round of 16 to qualify for the Quarterfinals. Their campaign then ended with a defeat to the Republic of Korea.

The Women's Foil Team beat Indonesia 45-24 in a Round of 16 clash to make their way into the quarterfinals, but lost the crucial game to hosts Japan.

Meanwhile, India's Paritosh lost to the Republic of Korea 0-5 in the ESports quarterfinal of 'Puyo Puyo Champions' and missed out on a medal.