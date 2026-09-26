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Fragoil Expands B2B Fragrance Sourcing Options For Emerging Perfume Brands And Manufacturers
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ahmedabad, India, September 26, 2026 - The growing number of independent perfume brands and private-label businesses has increased demand for flexible fragrance sourcing options, particularly among companies that need to evaluate scents before committing to larger production quantities. Fragoil, an Ahmedabad-based fragrance supplier, is responding to this requirement with a business-to-business model that combines fragrance oil sourcing, sample evaluation, private-label production, bulk supply and custom formulation services.
The company currently lists more than 500 inspired fragrance oils across a wide range of fragrance families, including oud, floral, woody, musky, fresh, citrus, fruity, aromatic, spicy, vanilla, Arabian, aquatic, amber, powdery and leather profiles. The catalogue is structured for perfume businesses looking for different scent directions for men's, women's and unisex product concepts.
A key part of the sourcing model is the ability to evaluate products before moving into larger orders. Fragoil lists a minimum order quantity starting at 100 grams and provides sample-kit options that allow fragrance businesses to assess selected oils before making a bulk purchasing decision. Available sample options include sets of five or ten fragrances in 25ml quantities, as well as larger 100ml sample options.
This sample-first approach can be relevant to new perfume businesses that are developing an initial collection as well as existing manufacturers testing additional fragrance profiles. Rather than requiring an immediate large-volume purchase, businesses can compare different fragrance directions during the early product-development stage.
The catalogue includes fragrance profiles spanning fresh and aquatic compositions, aromatic fragrances, oud-based products and other popular fragrance categories. Individual product listings provide fragrance profiles, notes, available quantities and ordering information. For example, the Desire Blue fragrance oil listing is available in quantities ranging from 100 grams to 5 kilograms, while other products such as Tam Dao and Bin Shaikh are also offered across multiple order sizes.
Beyond fragrance oil supply, Fragoil has expanded its offering to address additional stages of perfume production. Its private-label service covers filling and labeling under a customer's own brand, while its bulk and OEM supply service is intended for manufacturers and compounders requiring larger quantities. The company also offers custom formulation through its in-house perfumers for businesses seeking a fragrance developed around a specific concept or brand identity.
The combination of these services reflects a broader shift in the perfume sector, where smaller brands increasingly require access to manufacturing resources without establishing every part of the production process independently. Flexible purchasing quantities can allow businesses to experiment with collections, while private-label and OEM services can support the transition from product testing to commercial production.
International sourcing is another part of Fragoil's business model. The company states that products are supplied worldwide and lists international shipping through services including DHL Express, FedEx and sea freight. Product information also states that shipments include COA and MSDS documentation, with GC-MS reports available on request.
For perfume entrepreneurs and manufacturers evaluating suppliers, the combination of fragrance selection, trial quantities and production services can provide a more structured route from fragrance discovery to finished-product development. Fragoil's current offering positions the company within this B2B supply segment, serving businesses that require fragrance materials at different stages of their development.
As the independent perfume market continues to develop across regional and international markets, suppliers capable of supporting both smaller trials and larger manufacturing requirements may play an increasingly important role in helping businesses bring new fragrance concepts to market.
The company currently lists more than 500 inspired fragrance oils across a wide range of fragrance families, including oud, floral, woody, musky, fresh, citrus, fruity, aromatic, spicy, vanilla, Arabian, aquatic, amber, powdery and leather profiles. The catalogue is structured for perfume businesses looking for different scent directions for men's, women's and unisex product concepts.
A key part of the sourcing model is the ability to evaluate products before moving into larger orders. Fragoil lists a minimum order quantity starting at 100 grams and provides sample-kit options that allow fragrance businesses to assess selected oils before making a bulk purchasing decision. Available sample options include sets of five or ten fragrances in 25ml quantities, as well as larger 100ml sample options.
This sample-first approach can be relevant to new perfume businesses that are developing an initial collection as well as existing manufacturers testing additional fragrance profiles. Rather than requiring an immediate large-volume purchase, businesses can compare different fragrance directions during the early product-development stage.
The catalogue includes fragrance profiles spanning fresh and aquatic compositions, aromatic fragrances, oud-based products and other popular fragrance categories. Individual product listings provide fragrance profiles, notes, available quantities and ordering information. For example, the Desire Blue fragrance oil listing is available in quantities ranging from 100 grams to 5 kilograms, while other products such as Tam Dao and Bin Shaikh are also offered across multiple order sizes.
Beyond fragrance oil supply, Fragoil has expanded its offering to address additional stages of perfume production. Its private-label service covers filling and labeling under a customer's own brand, while its bulk and OEM supply service is intended for manufacturers and compounders requiring larger quantities. The company also offers custom formulation through its in-house perfumers for businesses seeking a fragrance developed around a specific concept or brand identity.
The combination of these services reflects a broader shift in the perfume sector, where smaller brands increasingly require access to manufacturing resources without establishing every part of the production process independently. Flexible purchasing quantities can allow businesses to experiment with collections, while private-label and OEM services can support the transition from product testing to commercial production.
International sourcing is another part of Fragoil's business model. The company states that products are supplied worldwide and lists international shipping through services including DHL Express, FedEx and sea freight. Product information also states that shipments include COA and MSDS documentation, with GC-MS reports available on request.
For perfume entrepreneurs and manufacturers evaluating suppliers, the combination of fragrance selection, trial quantities and production services can provide a more structured route from fragrance discovery to finished-product development. Fragoil's current offering positions the company within this B2B supply segment, serving businesses that require fragrance materials at different stages of their development.
As the independent perfume market continues to develop across regional and international markets, suppliers capable of supporting both smaller trials and larger manufacturing requirements may play an increasingly important role in helping businesses bring new fragrance concepts to market.
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