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Ahead Of Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale, Infinix Is Spotlighting Three Smartphones
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The much-awaited Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is almost here, bringing with it one of the biggest opportunities of the year to finally upgrade that smartphone you've been putting off. At a time when smartphone prices are steadily climbing, BBD offers a timely opportunity to get more out of your purchase, with buyers looking for sharper displays, stronger performance, better cameras and bigger batteries without stretching their budgets too far.
Infinix is one brand worth keeping an eye on this Big Billion Days. From the HOT 60i, a 5G powerhouse, and the NOTE Edge, an all-round power phone, to the NOTE 60 Pro, an all-out blockbuster with its unique Active Matrix Display, here are three Infinix smartphones to watch out for this Big Billion Days.
1. Infinix HOT 60i: Best 5G Phone Under 16K
For buyers looking for a capable everyday smartphone without overcomplicating things, the HOT 60i brings together a large display, dependable battery and useful AI-led features in a slim form factor. The smartphone features a 6.75-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate making scrolling, social media and video consumption smoother and easier to view outdoors. Under the hood, it runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 5G platform, paired with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, with support for expandable storage of up to 2TB.
Battery life is another focus, with a 6000 mAh battery with 18W Type-C fast charging, 1600 charging cycles and reverse wired charging support. The HOT 60i also comes with a 50MP rear camera with 10+ modes, 5MP front camera, 15X digital zoom, and IP64 dust and water resistance and TÜV 5-year lag-free certification
For users who are looking for the best 5G phone at an affordable price, HOT 60i is expected to be under 16K having the essentials covered - from content and social media to everyday multitasking.
Key highlights:
6.75-inch HD+ Display, 720×1600 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 670 nits peak brightness
MediaTek Dimensity 6400 5G, 470K+ AnTuTu Score, 2.4GHz clock speed
8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 2TB
Expected BBD Price: Under 16K
2. Infinix NOTE Edge: Slim Design Meets a Big Battery
If design and display are high on the checklist, the NOTE Edge takes a different route. At just 7.2mm thin, the smartphone pairs a slim profile with a sizable 6,500mAh battery with 6 year endurance, addressing one of the usual trade-offs between a sleek design and battery capacity.
The phone features India's slimmest 6.78′′ 3D-Curved 1.5K AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and JBL-tuned stereo speakers and NFC, offering a more immersive viewing experience for streaming, scrolling and gaming. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 5G chipset and comes with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, depending on the variant.
The camera setup includes a 50MP pro-level main camera, while 45W All-Round fast charging helps top up the large battery. The NOTE Edge also carries an IP65 rating and runs Android 16-based XOS 16, bringing newer software and AI-led features to the experience.
For consumers who want their smartphone to make a statement on design while still delivering on the fundamentals, the NOTE Edge puts a strong emphasis on that balance.
Key highlights:
6.78-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display
120Hz refresh rate
MediaTek Dimensity 7100 5G
Android 16-based XOS 16
Expected BBD Price: Under 24K
3. Infinix NOTE 60 Pro: A Performance-focused Upgrade
At the top end of the trio sits the NOTE 60 Pro, designed for consumers who want a flagship all-out blockbuster package deal.
The NOTE 60 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, with an AnTuTu score of over 1M+ in its testing. The phone also features a 3D IceCore VC cooling system and supports gaming at up to 120FPS, making performance a central part of the experience.
On the front, there is a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 4500 nits peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The display is complemented by a premium metal design and Segment-first Active Matrix LED Display on back.
The NOTE 60 Pro also packs a 50MP OIS main camera paired with an ultra-wide lens, 4K video recording and Live Photo Mode. Powering the experience is a 6,500mAh Silicon Carbon Battery with 90W wired charging, along with support for 30W wireless charging and bypass charging.
Add JBL Tuned dual stereo speakers, IP64 splash proof protection and XOS 16 with One-Tap AI Button for instant access and the NOTE 60 Pro is one of the most feature-packed options of the three.
Key highlights:
Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 5G
6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display
Active Matrix Display
JBL Tuned dual stereo speakers
Expected BBD Price: Under 32K
The Big Billion Days sale is increasingly less about simply finding a cheaper smartphone and more about finding a phone that gives you more of the features.
About Infinix India
Founded in 2013, Infinix is a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers. With a presence in over 70 countries, Infinix delivers cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and outstanding performance. No.1 in India with user satisfaction in services and 2nd largest service network in India, our product line-up includes smartphones, TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, and smart TVs. In 2023, Infinix was recognized in Kantar and Google's top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders Report and ranked sixth in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 in the Asia-Pacific sector.
Infinix is one brand worth keeping an eye on this Big Billion Days. From the HOT 60i, a 5G powerhouse, and the NOTE Edge, an all-round power phone, to the NOTE 60 Pro, an all-out blockbuster with its unique Active Matrix Display, here are three Infinix smartphones to watch out for this Big Billion Days.
1. Infinix HOT 60i: Best 5G Phone Under 16K
For buyers looking for a capable everyday smartphone without overcomplicating things, the HOT 60i brings together a large display, dependable battery and useful AI-led features in a slim form factor. The smartphone features a 6.75-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate making scrolling, social media and video consumption smoother and easier to view outdoors. Under the hood, it runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 5G platform, paired with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, with support for expandable storage of up to 2TB.
Battery life is another focus, with a 6000 mAh battery with 18W Type-C fast charging, 1600 charging cycles and reverse wired charging support. The HOT 60i also comes with a 50MP rear camera with 10+ modes, 5MP front camera, 15X digital zoom, and IP64 dust and water resistance and TÜV 5-year lag-free certification
For users who are looking for the best 5G phone at an affordable price, HOT 60i is expected to be under 16K having the essentials covered - from content and social media to everyday multitasking.
Key highlights:
6.75-inch HD+ Display, 720×1600 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 670 nits peak brightness
MediaTek Dimensity 6400 5G, 470K+ AnTuTu Score, 2.4GHz clock speed
8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 2TB
Expected BBD Price: Under 16K
2. Infinix NOTE Edge: Slim Design Meets a Big Battery
If design and display are high on the checklist, the NOTE Edge takes a different route. At just 7.2mm thin, the smartphone pairs a slim profile with a sizable 6,500mAh battery with 6 year endurance, addressing one of the usual trade-offs between a sleek design and battery capacity.
The phone features India's slimmest 6.78′′ 3D-Curved 1.5K AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and JBL-tuned stereo speakers and NFC, offering a more immersive viewing experience for streaming, scrolling and gaming. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 5G chipset and comes with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, depending on the variant.
The camera setup includes a 50MP pro-level main camera, while 45W All-Round fast charging helps top up the large battery. The NOTE Edge also carries an IP65 rating and runs Android 16-based XOS 16, bringing newer software and AI-led features to the experience.
For consumers who want their smartphone to make a statement on design while still delivering on the fundamentals, the NOTE Edge puts a strong emphasis on that balance.
Key highlights:
6.78-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display
120Hz refresh rate
MediaTek Dimensity 7100 5G
Android 16-based XOS 16
Expected BBD Price: Under 24K
3. Infinix NOTE 60 Pro: A Performance-focused Upgrade
At the top end of the trio sits the NOTE 60 Pro, designed for consumers who want a flagship all-out blockbuster package deal.
The NOTE 60 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, with an AnTuTu score of over 1M+ in its testing. The phone also features a 3D IceCore VC cooling system and supports gaming at up to 120FPS, making performance a central part of the experience.
On the front, there is a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 4500 nits peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The display is complemented by a premium metal design and Segment-first Active Matrix LED Display on back.
The NOTE 60 Pro also packs a 50MP OIS main camera paired with an ultra-wide lens, 4K video recording and Live Photo Mode. Powering the experience is a 6,500mAh Silicon Carbon Battery with 90W wired charging, along with support for 30W wireless charging and bypass charging.
Add JBL Tuned dual stereo speakers, IP64 splash proof protection and XOS 16 with One-Tap AI Button for instant access and the NOTE 60 Pro is one of the most feature-packed options of the three.
Key highlights:
Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 5G
6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display
Active Matrix Display
JBL Tuned dual stereo speakers
Expected BBD Price: Under 32K
The Big Billion Days sale is increasingly less about simply finding a cheaper smartphone and more about finding a phone that gives you more of the features.
About Infinix India
Founded in 2013, Infinix is a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers. With a presence in over 70 countries, Infinix delivers cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and outstanding performance. No.1 in India with user satisfaction in services and 2nd largest service network in India, our product line-up includes smartphones, TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, and smart TVs. In 2023, Infinix was recognized in Kantar and Google's top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders Report and ranked sixth in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 in the Asia-Pacific sector.
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