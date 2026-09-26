403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Singapore's 2026 Breast Screening Recommendations Highlight Importance Of Timely Mammography And Breast Assessment
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dr Melanie Seah, a Consultant Breast Surgeon practicing in Singapore, notes that the distinction between clinical screening recommendations and eligibility for subsidised screening programmes is important, as these are not necessarily the same. Women who are unsure about when to undergo mammogram screening can discuss their individual circumstances with an appropriate healthcare professional.
Dr Seah also highlights breast-conserving and oncoplastic surgery as treatment approaches that may be considered where clinically appropriate.
Screening is distinct from investigating a symptom. A new lump, skin dimpling, nipple retraction or blood-stained discharge should be assessed when it appears rather than deferred to the next screening date. Assessment may involve clinical examination and imaging such as ultrasound or mammography, followed by a core needle or vacuum-assisted biopsy where imaging alone is not conclusive.
Melanie Breast Specialist provides breast cancer screening and assessment services, including breast lump evaluation, ultrasound and mammogram review, and core and vacuum-assisted biopsy.
The clinic also provides surgical and post-surgical care, including Hookwire localisation and excision, breast cancer surgery, minimally invasive and endoscopic breast surgery, oncoplastic surgery, reconstruction, and post-surgical physiotherapy and wound management.
Reconstruction is carried out with associate plastic surgeon Dr Timothy Shim and is generally performed during the same operation as the mastectomy rather than at a later date.
Dr Melanie Seah encourages women not to ignore a new breast lump or delay assessment because of fear. Timely assessment can provide clarity about the appropriate next steps and, where treatment is required, help inform available treatment options.
Dr Seah also highlights breast-conserving and oncoplastic surgery as treatment approaches that may be considered where clinically appropriate.
Screening is distinct from investigating a symptom. A new lump, skin dimpling, nipple retraction or blood-stained discharge should be assessed when it appears rather than deferred to the next screening date. Assessment may involve clinical examination and imaging such as ultrasound or mammography, followed by a core needle or vacuum-assisted biopsy where imaging alone is not conclusive.
Melanie Breast Specialist provides breast cancer screening and assessment services, including breast lump evaluation, ultrasound and mammogram review, and core and vacuum-assisted biopsy.
The clinic also provides surgical and post-surgical care, including Hookwire localisation and excision, breast cancer surgery, minimally invasive and endoscopic breast surgery, oncoplastic surgery, reconstruction, and post-surgical physiotherapy and wound management.
Reconstruction is carried out with associate plastic surgeon Dr Timothy Shim and is generally performed during the same operation as the mastectomy rather than at a later date.
Dr Melanie Seah encourages women not to ignore a new breast lump or delay assessment because of fear. Timely assessment can provide clarity about the appropriate next steps and, where treatment is required, help inform available treatment options.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment