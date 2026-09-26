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Poster Of 19Th Global Film Festival Noida 2026 Launched By Russian Delegation At Marwah Studios
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The poster of the 19th Global Film Festival Noida 2026, scheduled to be held on 16th, 17th and 18th September 2026, was ceremoniously launched at Marwah Studios by a distinguished delegation from Russia.
The Russian delegation was specially invited to participate in the forthcoming Global Film Festival Noida, strengthening the longstanding cultural and cinematic ties between India and Russia. The poster launch marked another significant step towards promoting collaboration in film, media, art and culture between the two nations.
Present on the occasion were Mr. Yuri Evgenievich Safronov, Secretary General of the Peacemaker World Alliance; Dr. Sergei Dvoryanov, Global President of the International Diplomatic Club, Russia; and Ms. Svetlana Pchelnikova, Managing Director, Kingdom of Dolls, Moscow.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the International Chamber of Media & Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) and Chair of the Indo Russia Film and Cultural Forum, said,“The Indo Russia Film and Cultural Forum has reached a stage where prominent personalities and cultural leaders from Russia are appreciating our work and joining hands with us to promote stronger relations between the two countries. Cinema and culture have the unique power to bring people and nations closer.”
Dr. Marwah further added,“The participation of this distinguished Russian delegation in the Global Film Festival Noida will add a new dimension to our international cultural exchange. We are committed to creating more opportunities for filmmakers, artists, academicians and cultural organisations from India and Russia to work together.”
The visiting dignitaries appreciated the initiatives of Dr. Sandeep Marwah and the Indo Russia Film and Cultural Forum in building sustained cultural relations between India and Russia. They expressed their enthusiasm to participate in the 19th Global Film Festival Noida 2026 and contribute towards further strengthening people-to-people connections.
The Global Film Festival Noida has emerged as an important international platform celebrating cinema, creativity, culture and global friendship. The upcoming 19th edition is expected to bring together filmmakers, media professionals, diplomats, artists, academicians and cultural representatives from India and several countries.
The poster launch concluded with a renewed commitment to further strengthen Indo-Russian friendship and cooperation through cinema, art and culture.
The Russian delegation was specially invited to participate in the forthcoming Global Film Festival Noida, strengthening the longstanding cultural and cinematic ties between India and Russia. The poster launch marked another significant step towards promoting collaboration in film, media, art and culture between the two nations.
Present on the occasion were Mr. Yuri Evgenievich Safronov, Secretary General of the Peacemaker World Alliance; Dr. Sergei Dvoryanov, Global President of the International Diplomatic Club, Russia; and Ms. Svetlana Pchelnikova, Managing Director, Kingdom of Dolls, Moscow.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the International Chamber of Media & Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) and Chair of the Indo Russia Film and Cultural Forum, said,“The Indo Russia Film and Cultural Forum has reached a stage where prominent personalities and cultural leaders from Russia are appreciating our work and joining hands with us to promote stronger relations between the two countries. Cinema and culture have the unique power to bring people and nations closer.”
Dr. Marwah further added,“The participation of this distinguished Russian delegation in the Global Film Festival Noida will add a new dimension to our international cultural exchange. We are committed to creating more opportunities for filmmakers, artists, academicians and cultural organisations from India and Russia to work together.”
The visiting dignitaries appreciated the initiatives of Dr. Sandeep Marwah and the Indo Russia Film and Cultural Forum in building sustained cultural relations between India and Russia. They expressed their enthusiasm to participate in the 19th Global Film Festival Noida 2026 and contribute towards further strengthening people-to-people connections.
The Global Film Festival Noida has emerged as an important international platform celebrating cinema, creativity, culture and global friendship. The upcoming 19th edition is expected to bring together filmmakers, media professionals, diplomats, artists, academicians and cultural representatives from India and several countries.
The poster launch concluded with a renewed commitment to further strengthen Indo-Russian friendship and cooperation through cinema, art and culture.
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