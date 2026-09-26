Cart Capital Announces A Standing Policy: No Partner Launches Without A Written Operating Plan

MENAFN - GetNews) Cart Capital has formalized an internal policy requiring a documented operating plan before any partner brand goes live, a step the company says separates real eCommerce businesses from short-lived stores.

Miami, Florida, United States - September 26, 2026 - Cart Capital, the Miami-based eCommerce management company founded by Shelton Powell, has made a standing rule out of what was already an informal practice: no brand launches under its management without a written operating plan first.

The plan covers supplier terms, fulfillment timelines, paid media budgets, and retention systems before a single dollar goes toward customer acquisition. Cart Capital says it is closing the plan into a fixed policy for every new partner engagement, not an occasional courtesy.

"A launch date is not a plan," Powell said. "We've seen what happens when a store goes live before the operational pieces are actually in place. The ads run, the orders come in, and then the business falls apart in the parts nobody was watching, like fulfillment or supplier communication. Writing the plan down first forces us to catch that before it costs a partner money."

Why now

Cart Capital has managed and scaled more than 150 eCommerce brands, according to the company, generating over $50 million in combined revenue. That volume of engagements gave the team a pattern to study: which brands held up under scale, and which ones broke.

The company says the break points were rarely about the product. They were almost always about a step that got skipped: a supplier agreement never confirmed in writing, a retention system that got planned "later," a budget that scaled faster than fulfillment could support.

"Most eCommerce failures don't happen because the model doesn't work," Powell said. "They happen because nobody wrote down what needed to be true before scaling, and then everyone found out at the same time it wasn't true."

What the plan requires

Under the new policy, every partner engagement must have a written document covering four areas before launch:



Supplier terms and confirmed capacity

A fulfillment and shipping timeline

A paid media budget tied to specific performance benchmarks A retention system, built before the first sale, not after

Cart Capital says this list is deliberately short. Powell said the company would rather run four checks well than run ten checks loosely.

"We're not trying to make this complicated," Powell said. "We're trying to make sure nothing gets skipped that we already know matters."

What it changes for partners

The company says the policy shifts a partner conversation earlier. Instead of walking through progress once a brand is already running, partners now review and sign off on the operating plan before the store exists.

"It changes the first conversation we have with someone," Powell said. "Instead of talking about what's live, we're talking about what has to be true before anything goes live. That's a better conversation, and it's a shorter path to a brand that actually holds up."

Cart Capital said the policy applies to every new engagement going forward, with no exceptions based on category or budget size.

The reasoning behind it

Powell said the company's view of discipline in eCommerce did not come from a single failure but from watching the same failure repeat across different brands.

"We had partners come to us after trying to build alone, and the story was almost always the same," Powell said. "They moved fast, they got a product live, and they never wrote down what needed to be true operationally before they scaled it. So we built a rule that makes sure we never make that same mistake with anyone we work with."

The company frames the policy as a floor, not a ceiling. Partners can add requirements specific to their category, but the four core items are now mandatory across every engagement Cart Capital manages.

"We'd rather turn down a launch date than launch a brand that isn't ready," Powell said. "A plan on paper costs us a week. A brand that breaks under its own weight costs a partner a lot more than that."

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About Cart Capital

Cart Capital is an eCommerce management company headquartered in Miami, Florida, founded by Shelton Powell. The company manages the full operational stack of eCommerce brands, including product research, supplier negotiation, creative production, paid media, and retention systems, for a select group of partners across the United States. Cart Capital has managed and scaled more than 150 eCommerce brands, generating over $50 million in combined revenue.

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