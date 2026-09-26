MENAFN - GetNews)Sirajia Group Celebrates Ibrahim Munazzam's Second Place Finish in Saudi Arabia's Labbaytum Excellence Award Honoring the dedication, faith, and excellence of Ibrahim Munazzam Hajj 2026 on the international level

Lahore, Pakistan - September 26, 2026 - What is Labbaytum Excellence Award? It is a well-known award associated with Saudi Arabia and is given in recognition of excellence in Hajj services. It mainly focuses on the quality and excellence of services provided to pilgrims and the organizations involved in Hajj operations. The goal of the award is to recognize those who provide excellent services during the Hajj season Sirajia Group (Short Hajj Easy Umrah) congratulates all the winners of Labbaytum Excellence Award. The Sirajia Group say that they are proud of Ibrahim Munazzam for securing second position in the award. This big achievement shows the unity and dedication of the team. They have stated that Ibrahim made them very proud, and they claim to provide support to the people so that the team continues their hard work.

Labbaytum Excellence Award 2026:

The Saudi Arabia Labbaytum award recognises excellence in Hajj 2026 operations and services provided to pilgrims. The award recognises the performance of private Hajj organizers and other Hajj service providers for their services during the Hajj season. The award is presented in recognition of excellent performance in Hajj operations.

Connection between Sirajia group and Ibrahim Munazzam:

Sirajia group is a shareholder company of Ibrahim Munazzam (Private) Limited.

Ibrahim Munazzam (Private) Limited is a Munazzam company under Pakistan's private Hajj scheme and Sirajia Haj and Umra Services Pvt Ltd is listed as one of its shareholder companies.

In June 2026, Ibrahim Munazzam secured second position in the Labbaytum Excellence Award for Hajj 2026 and Sirajia group celebrated the achievement.

Sirajia Haj and Umra Services Pvt Ltd is involved in providing Hajj and Umrah related services for pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia.

About Sirajia Group

Sirajia Group also known as Short Hajj Easy Umrah is a Pakistan-based Hajj and Umrah services organization headquartered in Lahore, with operations and Hajj-related services extending to Saudi Arabia. Its Hajj business operates under the name Sirajia Haj and Umra Services (Pvt.) Ltd., which has been associated with Pakistan's Ministry of Religious Affairs in relation to Hajj operations. The company has been involved in organizing Hajj services for Pakistani pilgrims for many years and also serves overseas Pakistanis through its international support network Group's Hajj operations include arrangements and support for pilgrims in Saudi Arabia, with the company maintaining a presence in Makkah. Its services are particularly focused on organizing Hajj packages and facilitating pilgrims throughout theirjourney Munazzam securing second place in the Labbaytum Excellence Award 2026 is a big achievement for Sirajia group.

Final Thoughts:

Ibrahim Munazzam is delighted of the second position attained by Ibrahim Munazzam in the Hajj 2026 Labbaytum Excellence Award; the Sirajia group. Sirajia Haj and Umra Services is a shareholding firm of Ibrahim Munazzam (Private) Limited. Sirajia group welcomed the success. Ibrahim Munazzam got second place in the Saudi Arabia Labbaytum award in June 2026 which was a tremendous victory for the firm. The business said it was an achievement worth celebrating the brief, the Sirajia group is a shareholder firm of Ibrahim Munazzam (Private) Limited which is a Munazzam business under Pakistan's private Hajj plan. Both firms are linked through this shareholding relationship and they are engaged in services for pilgrims related to Hajj and Umrah.