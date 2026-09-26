MENAFN - GetNews)""We are a local shop that decided to compete nationally. Our edge is a custom AI stack and the speed and results it gives us in GEO (AEO) and video, and we believe it will make us a national leader." - Tyler Bowen, Founder, Bowen AI Strategy Group"Bowen AI Strategy Group, a Pittsburgh area firm that has grown into a national generative engine optimization (GEO), answer engine optimization (AEO), and AI video agency, says its clients are being named and quoted in AI search answers from ChatGPT, Google's AI Overviews, Google AI Mode, Perplexity, and Gemini. The firm credits its own method, Answer Authority, powered by a custom AI stack, for an edge in speed and results across GEO and video.

PITTSBURGH, PA - September 26, 2026 - Bowen AI Strategy Group, a Pittsburgh area firm that has grown into a national generative engine optimization (GEO), answer engine optimization (AEO), and AI video agency, says it now gets its clients named and quoted directly inside AI search answers, including ChatGPT, Google's AI Overviews, Google AI Mode, Perplexity, and Gemini.

The company is candid that it is not yet a household name in the category. But it says it is building toward becoming a national leader in AI visibility, across both GEO and AEO, and that its early results give it real reason to believe it will get there. In its home market, Bowen is already named by Google's AI for generative engine optimization, and in a recent client engagement a Western Pennsylvania Chevrolet dealership went from absent in AI answers to being named a top recommended dealer in its market, quoted by AI assistants when local buyers ask which dealer to use, measured against a documented baseline and tracked by engine over time.

Bowen credits its edge to a proprietary method it calls Answer Authority, powered by a custom AI stack. Rather than leaning on any single tool, the firm engineers its work with today's leading models, including Anthropic's Claude, Google's Gemini, and xAI's Grok, wired together with Bowen's own code and workflows. The company says that combination delivers the two advantages that matter most in a fast moving field: speed and results, in both GEO and video.

Clients also come to Bowen AI Strategy Group for video commercials, where the firm says it delivers more volume and value than a traditional shoot at a fraction of the cost. "Companies spend days filming a commercial and at least five or six thousand dollars, minimum," said Tyler Bowen, the company's founder. "We can do it for less, and much faster." Bowen produces cinematic brand films, television style commercials, and performance video ads in house, and treats video as part of the same system, because shareable video builds the off site footprint AI engines corroborate before they recommend a business.

Generative engine optimization, or GEO, also called answer engine optimization (AEO), is the practice of getting a business cited inside the answers AI assistants generate, rather than only ranked as a link on a results page. When a buyer asks an AI assistant for the best option in a category, the assistant writes one answer and names a short list of sources. Bowen's job is to make its client one of those named sources, for businesses anywhere in the country. Under the Answer Authority method, Bowen baselines the exact aemini, and Google's AI give for a client's category, thenaligns the client's content, structured data, off site references, and video so the engines can identify and cite the business. It reports on how often each engine names the client, by question, over time, rather t The company also offers a free GEO Scanner that checks whether a website is visible to AI search engines. No provider can guarantee a specific AI citation, because the engines change how they choose their sources. Businesses that want to be named by AI in their category, anywhere in the United States, can learn more about Bowen AI Strategy Group's generative engine optimization, answer engine optimization, and AI video serviceegygroup/geo.

About Bowen AI Strategy Group

Bowen AI Strategy Group LLC is a national generative engine opne optimization (AEO), and AI video agency based in thePittsburgh metro. Founded in 2025, with its team helping businesses get found online since 2020, the company gets businesses cited and recommended by AIsearch engines and produces cinematic commercials and brand fiited States.