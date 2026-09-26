Guyana Directory Gives The Guyanese Diaspora A Trusted Way To Find Businesses Back Home

MENAFN - GetNews)"Guyana Directory, the free national business directory connecting Guyanese at home and abroad with trusted local businesses."Guyana Directory (GuyanaDirectory), the free national business directory for Guyana, is helping Guyanese in the US, Canada and the UK find trusted lawyers, contractors, shippers and services back home. The directory lists 1,000+ businesses across 17 categories and all 10 regions, and offers practical diaspora guides and three new free tools, including an Oil Fund Per-Person Calculator.

GEORGETOWN, Guyana - September 26, 2026 - For Guyanese living in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Toronto and London, handling business back home has long depended on word of mouth. Building a house, sorting out land papers, shipping barrels or importing a vehicle often meant relying on a relative's recommendation or taking a chance on a stranger. Guyana Directory (GuyanaDirectory) aims to change that.

The free national directory lists more than 1,000 businesses across 17 industry categories and all 10 administrative regions, from Georgetown and Berbice to the Essequibo Coast, Linden and Lethem. Overseas Guyanese can search by category and region and find contact details, locations and, where available, photos, websites and customer reviews, all before making a single phone call.

The directory also publishes practical guides on the questions the diaspora asks most. These cover finding a lawyer, shipping goods to Guyana, importing a car, buying real estate and understanding work permits.

"So many of us abroad are investing back home, whether it's building a family house, starting a business or helping relatives," said a Guyana Directory spokesperson. "But finding someone reliable from thousands of miles away is hard. We built Guyana Directory so you can see who's out there, where they are and what others say about them, from anywhere in the world."

Guyana's economy has grown rapidly since offshore oil production began, and more overseas nationals are exploring investment, property and returning home. To help them, the directory recently launched three free tools: an Oil Fund Per-Person Calculator, a Local Content Checker for businesses, and a Business Opportunity Gap Map that shows underserved business types in each region.

Searching Guyana Directory is free, and no account is needed. Guyanese business owners can also list their business at no cost, reaching customers at home and across the diaspora.

Read the full release and the diaspora guides here:

About Guyana Directory

Guyana Directory is a Guyanese-owned national business directory run by a team in Georgetown and the diaspora. It connects residents, businesses, expatriates and investors with trusted local companies across every region of Guyana, and publishes independent guides on doing business, investing and living in Guyana.