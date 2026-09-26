ADF Neutralizes 134 Russian Drones Used To Attack Ukraine
According to the report, starting at 18:00 on September 25, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 173 Shahed-type attack UAVs, more than 50 of them jet-powered, as well as Gerbera drones and Parody-type decoy drones. The drones were launched from the areas of Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Shatalovo in Russia, as well as from temporarily occupied Donetsk and Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.
The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.Read also: Ukrainian Defense Forces strike oil refineries in Perm and Novoshakhtinsk and two Russian radar stations
According to preliminary data, as of 07:30 on September 26, air defense forces had shot down or suppressed 134 drones. Hits were recorded at 19 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at eight locations.
As Ukrinform reported, seven people were killed and 59 injured in Russian attacks on Kyiv on September 25.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment