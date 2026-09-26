Russian Drone Hits Between Apartment Building And Store In Kyiv's Solomianskyi District, Injuries Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

"In the Solomianskyi district, a UAV struck between a five-story residential building and a commercial establishment. Emergency services are heading to the scene," the statement said.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko added that the UAV crash caused a fire in the five-story building and the store located on the ground floor.

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Twenty people were rescued from the building. Preliminary information indicated that two people were injured. The search-and-rescue operation was ongoing, Klitschko noted.

As Ukrinform reported, seven people were killed and 59 injured in Russian attacks on Kyiv on September 25.