Russian Army Loses Another 1,710 Troops, Four Air Defense Systems In War Against Ukraine
The Russian army has also lost 12,376 (+7) tanks, 25,435 (+20) armored combat vehicles, 50,371 (+96) artillery systems, 2,160 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems, 1,673 (+4) air defense systems, 443 (+0) aircraft, 356 (+0) helicopters, 2,748 (+12) ground robotic systems, 534,020 (+1,445) operational-tactical UAVs, 5,118 (+0) cruise missiles, 35 (+0) warships and boats, 2 (+0) submarines, 153,728 (+576) vehicles and fuel tanks, and 4,749 (+8) pieces of special equipment.
The figures are being updated.Read also: Partisans destroy UAV warehouse in Russia's Sverdlovsk region
As Ukrinform reported, as of 22:00 on September 25, 167 combat engagements had been recorded at the front between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian forces, with the enemy most actively attempting to advance in the Kostiantynivka sector.
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