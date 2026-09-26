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Drone Attack On Kyiv Region: Damage Reported In Three Districts, Two People Injured

Drone Attack On Kyiv Region: Damage Reported In Three Districts, Two People Injured


2026-09-26 02:12:20
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

During the night, rescuers were repeatedly called to deal with the consequences of Russian aggression.

In Boryspil district, a fire broke out in a warehouse building. Two people were injured, one of whom was hospitalized. The fire was extinguished by State Emergency Service rescuers and local fire crews.

In Obukhiv district, a private residential building and two passenger cars were damaged.

Read also: Russian attack on Kharkiv leave four people injured

A private residential building was also damaged in Bucha district.

As Ukrinform reported, on the evening of September 25, a Russian UAV attacked Ivanків Lyceum No. 2 in Vyshhorod district, Kyiv region. A fire broke out.

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UkrinForm

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