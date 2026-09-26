President Ilham Aliyev: Some Traditional Supply Chains Face Certain Risks
"Some of the traditional supply chains are at certain risk. So this is a great opportunity for local and foreign investments," said President Ilham Aliyev at an event held as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum.
"Having extra capacity of electric power, definitely, we look in two directions. First, how to use to maximum degree domestically with respect to AI data centers, and how to export," the head of state added.
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