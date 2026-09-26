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President Ilham Aliyev Attends Event Held As Part Of 2Nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum

President Ilham Aliyev Attends Event Held As Part Of 2Nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum


2026-09-26 02:12:15
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

An event themed“Restoring Trust in a Fragmented World: The South Caucasus as a Pillar of Global Connectivity and Investment Stability” has been organized as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, held in Baku under the patronage of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev is attending the event.

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AzerNews

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