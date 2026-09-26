President Ilham Aliyev: Many Leading International Companies Consider Azerbaijan A Reliable Partner
“Many leading international companies from different sectors of the economy consider Azerbaijan as a reliable partner,” President Ilham Aliyev said at an event held as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum.
The head of state noted that the country already has a very good investment climate.
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