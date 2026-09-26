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President Ilham Aliyev: Many Leading International Companies Consider Azerbaijan A Reliable Partner

President Ilham Aliyev: Many Leading International Companies Consider Azerbaijan A Reliable Partner


2026-09-26 02:12:15
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

“Many leading international companies from different sectors of the economy consider Azerbaijan as a reliable partner,” President Ilham Aliyev said at an event held as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum.

The head of state noted that the country already has a very good investment climate.

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AzerNews

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