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President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan Is One Of The Very Few Countries Active In Both The East-West And North-South Corridors

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan Is One Of The Very Few Countries Active In Both The East-West And North-South Corridors


2026-09-26 02:12:14
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

"So we wanted to create such a physical and administrative environment so that suppliers would choose to use multimodal transportation through Azerbaijan. Because if you go through Azerbaijan, you have to also use ferryboats," President Ilham Aliyev said at an event held as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum.

"So today we see a growing demand for transportation through Azerbaijan. Whether it's East-West or North-South, we are sitting on these two important junctures. And by the way, we are one of the very few countries that are active participants in both transportation corridors," the head of state emphasized.

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