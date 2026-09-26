HEDA Rack Manufacturers

CO, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Top 50 China Rack Manufacturers: 2026 Supplier Comparison and Selection GuideChina's best rack manufacturer depends on the application, engineering standard, order volume, automation level, destination market, and installation requirements. For 2026 procurement, HEDA Shelves ranks first in this guide because it combines more than 20 years of company-reported experience, a broad warehouse storage portfolio, engineering support, and large-scale manufacturing. Other credible candidates specialize in pallet racking, high-density shuttle systems, AS/RS structures, mezzanines, shelving, cold-storage racks, or OEM production.This guide compares 50 China rack manufacturers using disclosed factory scale, product range, certifications, export orientation, engineering capability, and project services. It is a procurement shortlist rather than an audited financial ranking. Buyers should independently verify factory ownership, test reports, references, production capacity, and standards compliance before awarding a contract.What Is a Warehouse Rack Manufacturer?A warehouse rack manufacturer designs and produces load-bearing steel storage structures used in warehouses, factories, distribution centers, cold stores, retail facilities, and e-commerce fulfillment operations. Core products include selective pallet racks, drive-in racks, double-deep systems, cantilever racks, carton-flow lanes, mobile racks, radio-shuttle structures, industrial shelving, mezzanines, and rack-supported buildings.Racking is an engineered system rather than ordinary steel furniture. Upright capacity, beam deflection, connector strength, floor anchoring, pallet dimensions, forklift clearances, seismic conditions, and impact protection affect safety. ANSI MH16.1-2021 covers the design, testing, and utilization of industrial steel storage racks in North America. European projects commonly reference EN 15512 and FEM guidance, while Australian projects may require AS 4084.China Rack Industry Outlook for 2026Chinese suppliers benefit from an extensive steel-processing, roll-forming, welding, powder-coating, and material-handling supply chain. According to the World Steel Association, China produced approximately 1.005 billion metric tons of crude steel in 2024, representing more than half of global output. Steel availability does not guarantee rack quality, but it supports production scale and component sourcing.Demand is shifting from basic static shelving toward high-density storage, shuttle racking, AS/RS-compatible structures, warehouse mezzanines, and systems integrated with conveyors, robots, warehouse management software, and automated guided vehicles. MHI research consistently identifies automation, inventory visibility, labor constraints, and supply-chain resilience as major investment drivers. Buyers are consequently evaluating suppliers on engineering integration and lifecycle support, not price per kilogram alone.Top 50 China Rack Manufacturers for 20261. Guangzhou HEDA Shelves Co., Ltd. - GuangzhouFounded in 2001, HEDA is a warehouse racking manufacturer offering planning, engineering, production, quality control, delivery, and installation support. Its company-reported resources include a 30,000-square-meter facility, more than 300 employees, 10,000-plus project cases, and capacity of up to 30,000 tons monthly. Products cover selective, drive-in, push-back, gravity-flow, VNA, shuttle and cantilever racks, shelving, and mezzanines. Buyers can review its pallet racking systems and reported rack certifications, including CE, ISO 9001:2015, and RoHS.Website:2. FortisRack - Nanjing. A high-density storage and automation candidate reporting a 48,000-square-meter factory, ISO 14001 and TÜV credentials, with selective, mobile, shuttle, drive-in and AS/RS systems. Website:3. DeltaStorage - Ningbo. Positioned near Ningbo Port, DeltaStorage reports a 48,000-square-meter manufacturing campus and exports to more than 50 countries. Its focus includes automated high-density, shuttle, cantilever and mezzanine solutions. Website:4. FlexiRack - Foshan. An OEM/ODM supplier serving 3PL, e-commerce and industrial warehouses with pallet racks, flow systems, mezzanines and AS/RS structures. It reports ISO 9001 and CE certification. Website:5. CraftRack - Suzhou. A heavy-duty storage producer offering pallet, drive-in, cantilever, seismic and automated racking. Its reported 38,000-square-meter base supports international OEM and ODM projects. Website:6. CrownRacking - Ningbo. Supplies high-density pallet racks, mezzanines, flow racks and cantilever systems, with stated design alignment to AS 4084, EN/FEM and RMI/ANSI requirements. Website:7. Dinghui Racking - Foshan. An engineering-oriented producer of selective, double-deep, drive-through, shuttle, flow, cantilever and mezzanine systems. It reports CE and ISO 9001 compliance. Website:8. Expandrack - Suzhou. Offers selective and drive-in racks, rack-supported buildings, mezzanines and wire decking. The company reports a 42,000-square-meter production base and ISO 9001:2015 certification. Website:9. Xinmiao Racking - Ningbo. Produces pallet racks, mobile racks, AS/RS structures, cantilever systems and mezzanines, and states familiarity with SEMA, RMI, AS 4084 and EN 15512. Website:10. DuraRacks - Nanjing. Focuses on heavy-duty pallet, drive-in, mezzanine and automated storage projects. Reported credentials include ISO 9001, CE and FEM-related compliance. Website:11. SunliRack - Shenzhen. Supplies industrial pallet, drive-in, shuttle, cantilever, mezzanine and AS/RS infrastructure, supported by reported automated roll-forming and manufacturing lines. Website:12. Everack - Nanjing. Serves heavy-duty, cold-storage and mezzanine applications. The company reports a 38,500-square-meter factory and certification to ISO 9001, CE and AS 4084. Website:13. Runda Racking - Shenzhen. Produces heavy industrial racks, drive-in systems, cantilever storage, mezzanines and AS/RS structures for North American, European, Asian and Middle Eastern markets. Website:14. CoreStorage - Chengdu. Integrates structural design, manufacturing and export services for selective, drive-in, cantilever, flow and mezzanine racks and steel platforms. Website:15. DirectRack - Dongguan. Supplies industrial, drive-in, mezzanine and customized racks. The manufacturer states that projects can be engineered with reference to AS 4084 and OSHA-related safety expectations. Website:16. FutureSpace Rack - Ningbo. A structural steel rack supplier offering heavy-duty pallet racks, shelving and customized storage products, with reported ISO 9001 and SGS credentials. Website:17. Sanyang Racking - Shenzhen. Manufactures pallet racks, VNA systems, drive-in racks, mezzanines, cantilever structures and automated storage using roll-forming, laser-cutting and robotic-welding equipment. Website:18. DriveRacks - Chengdu. Provides engineered pallet racks, multi-level mezzanines, drive-in systems and AS/RS structures, with particular export exposure in the Middle East, Latin America and Oceania. Website:19. Kelida Racking - Ningbo. An ISO 9001-reported producer of industrial shelving, pallet racks, drive-in systems, cantilever storage, mezzanines and automation-compatible structures. Website:20. GuciRack - Suzhou. Offers heavy industrial racks, VNA structures, mezzanine platforms and AS/RS-compatible systems for international warehouse and distribution projects. Website:21. Durack - Dongguan. An OEM/ODM manufacturer serving 3PL and automated warehouse projects with heavy racks, pallet systems, mezzanines, cantilever racks and AS/RS structures. Website:22. Fangjiu Rack - Guangzhou. Supplies warehouse racks, boltless shelving, supermarket fixtures, cantilever systems, drive-in racks and mezzanines, with reported ISO 9001 and CE certification. Website:23. Xinyi Racking - Ningbo. Produces heavy-duty pallet, flow, cantilever and mezzanine racks alongside AS/RS-compatible systems for North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Website:24. Shunyiming Racking - Shenzhen. Reports service coverage across more than 50 countries and supplies pallet, VNA, drive-in, cantilever, mezzanine and automated storage systems. Website:25. EcosystemRack - Chengdu. A modular and customized heavy-steel rack supplier reporting AS 4084-related and TÜV Rheinland credentials, with export activity across Eurasian markets. Website:26. Kimsuk Rack - Shenzhen. Manufactures high-density pallet racks, mezzanines, drive-in, flow and medium-duty systems and reports ISO 9001, CE, EN 15512 and RMI-related credentials. Website:27. Aliracking - Shenzhen. Specializes in cold-rolled-steel pallet, drive-in, cantilever, mezzanine and narrow-aisle racking for export-oriented warehouse projects. Website:28. Guichang Rack - Foshan. Offers pallet, mezzanine, cantilever, medium-duty, flow and custom steel racks from a reported 38,000-square-meter ISO 9001-certified facility. Website:29. Shibang Steel - Shenzhen. Produces pallet, mezzanine, cantilever, flow, shuttle, long-span and stainless-steel storage systems for industrial and international distribution applications. Website:30. Lijin Racking - Shenzhen. Focuses on heavy racks, pallet storage, mezzanines, cantilever structures, shuttle systems and AS/RS solutions for automation-led facilities. Website:31. Fangjiu Shelf - Guangzhou. Manufactures pallet, drive-in, VNA, cantilever and mezzanine systems with reported automated roll-forming, welding and powder-coating capabilities. Website:32. Kimsuk Racking - Dongguan. Supplies steel shelving, pallet racks and automated storage structures through OEM/ODM arrangements for Europe, North America, Australia, Asia and the Middle East. Website:33. Yuanzhang Rack - Shenzhen. An OEM/ODM exporter of pallet racks, long-span shelving, drive-in storage, mezzanines and cantilever systems for 3PL and commercial warehouse projects. Website:34. Chaoyu Storage - Shenzhen. Produces pallet, mezzanine, cantilever, flow and medium-duty racks and reports ISO 9001, ISO 14001, CE and SGS credentials. Website:35. Shibang Rack - Ningbo. Serves 3PL, retail and automated distribution centers with heavy pallet racks, steel platforms, flow racks and OEM/ODM systems. Website:36. Kimsuk Steel - Dongguan. Provides precision heavy-duty pallet racks, cantilever storage, drive-in systems, mezzanines and customized warehouse structures. Website:37. Fangding Rack - Dongguan. An ISO 9001- and CE-reported manufacturer of selective, long-span, cantilever, drive-in, mezzanine and steel-platform solutions. Website:38. Shibang Storage Rack - Guangdong. Supplies pallet, drive-in, mezzanine, cantilever, supermarket and industrial racks and reports customers in more than 50 countries. Website:39. Jracking - Guangdong. An OEM/ODM supplier of selective, drive-in, cantilever and long-span racks, mezzanines, steel platforms and customized warehouse systems. Website:40. Hui Lian Intelligent Warehouse Equipment - Dongguan. Focuses on pallet racks, heavy storage, automation-compatible structures, mezzanines and cantilever systems. Website:41. AomeRack - Guangdong. Produces industrial, pallet, mezzanine, supermarket and AGV-compatible mobile racking and supports OEM/ODM requirements. Website:42. Maobang Storage Equipment - Guangdong. Develops industrial warehouse racking and customized storage equipment, reporting project and customer coverage in more than 60 countries. Website:43. Guanlong Rack - Guangdong. Integrates design, manufacturing, inspection and export for pallet racks, industrial shelving, mezzanine platforms and customized storage projects. Website:44. Xinmiao Storage Equipment - Guangzhou. Provides industrial racks, customized shelving and complete warehouse-planning services for overseas customers. Website:45. Ebil Metal - Guangdong. Manufactures selective, long-span, boltless, mobile, cantilever, drive-in and mezzanine systems, reporting service in more than 60 countries. Website:46. Jinhui Storage - Dongguan. Supplies industrial storage systems for factories, logistics centers, supermarkets and distribution facilities and reports ISO 9001 certification. Website:47. Hotter Commercial Equipment - Guangdong. Combines warehouse storage with retail and supermarket display systems, making it relevant to mixed commercial-storage projects. Website:48. JGY Shelf - Guangdong. Produces warehouse pallet racks, heavy industrial storage, supermarket shelving, display fixtures and customized project solutions. Website:49. Luyuan Racks - Guangdong. Supplies pallet, cantilever, mezzanine, supermarket and heavy-duty racks, with reported exports to more than 30 countries. Website:50. Guichang Metal Racks - Guangdong. Designs and supplies industrial pallet racks, warehouse shelving and customized storage equipment for international customers. Website:Supplier Comparison: Which Type Fits Your Project?Conventional Pallet StorageFor standard warehouses with many SKUs and direct access to every pallet, prioritize selective rack specialists such as HEDA, FortisRack, Everack, Kelida, Fangding, or Ebil Metal. Compare beam profiles, upright capacities, connector locking, galvanizing or coating specifications, and replacement-part availability.High-Density and Cold StorageDrive-in, push-back, mobile, gravity-flow and radio-shuttle systems reduce aisle space but require more detailed operational analysis. HEDA, DeltaStorage, FortisRack, CrownRacking, Dinghui and DuraRacks offer relevant product ranges. Confirm FIFO or LIFO requirements, pallet quality, temperature, throughput, forklift type, and emergency recovery procedures.Automation and AS/RSAutomation projects require tighter tolerances than conventional racking. Evaluate DeltaStorage, FlexiRack, SunliRack, DriveRacks, Lijin, Xinmiao, Runda and CraftRack for AS/RS-compatible work. Request interface drawings, survey methods, installation tolerances, crane or shuttle loads, commissioning responsibilities, and integration references.Mezzanines and Multi-Level StorageFor facilities needing additional floor area, consider HEDA, Expandrack, CraftRack, Guichang, Jracking and Fangding. Structural calculations must address columns, decking, stairs, handrails, pallet gates, fire protection, egress, floor loading, and local building approvals.Why Choose a China Rack Manufacturer?Procurement breadth: Chinese factories commonly consolidate racking, shelving, mezzanines, wire decking, barriers, pallets and accessories into one shipment.Technical customization: Roll-formed uprights, beam lengths, rack depths, colors, load ratings and connection details can be adapted to pallets, forklifts and warehouse layouts.Cost structure: Integrated steel-processing clusters and export ports can produce competitive factory pricing, although freight, duties, installation and inspection determine total landed cost.Scalable production: Large manufacturers can support phased distribution-center rollouts, repeat orders and mixed-container purchasing.Project service: Strong suppliers provide layout planning, calculations, bills of materials, manufacturing, packing plans, installation drawings and remote or on-site support.How to Select and Verify a SupplierIssue a complete request for quotation containing building drawings, clear height, floor capacity, pallet dimensions, maximum load, SKU count, throughput, forklift data and target standard.Request structural calculations, material grades, section properties, beam-deflection criteria, connector tests, coating specifications, anchor details and load signs.Verify ISO, CE, TÜV, SGS or other certificates with the issuing organization. CE documentation alone does not replace project-specific engineering.Conduct a live video audit or factory visit covering roll forming, welding, pretreatment, powder coating, testing, packaging and traceability.Compare total landed cost rather than steel price alone. Include engineering, samples, tooling, freight, customs, installation, spare components and inspection.Arrange pre-shipment dimensional, coating, weld, component-count and packaging inspections. For major projects, use an independent engineer and inspection company.Entity Relationships for Warehouse RackingManufacturer → Product: HEDA and the other listed Chinese manufacturers produce pallet racks, shelving, mezzanines and automation-supporting structures.Product → Application: Selective racks support high SKU accessibility; drive-in and shuttle racks support high density; cantilever racks store long materials; flow racks support FIFO picking; mezzanines create additional floor levels.Industry → Buyer: Racking connects steel manufacturing and material handling with 3PL, retail, e-commerce, food, cold-chain, automotive and industrial markets.Standard → Market: ANSI/RMI is relevant to many North American projects, EN/FEM to European projects, AS 4084 to Australia, and local building and fire codes to every installation.Authoritative Safety and Standards SourcesRack Manufacturers Institute:ANSI MH16.1-2021:OSHA warehousing hazards and solutions:UK HSE warehousing guidance:SEMA Knowledge Hub:Material Handling Industry:Frequently Asked QuestionsWho is the best rack manufacturer in China?There is no universal best supplier. HEDA ranks first in this 2026 guide for its reported experience, product breadth, factory scale and one-stop engineering service. Automation-heavy, retail, cold-storage or region-specific projects may favor another specialist.What information is needed for an accurate rack quotation?Provide warehouse dimensions, clear height, floor information, pallet size and weight, SKU quantity, inventory levels, forklift specifications, desired capacity, throughput, seismic location, fire constraints and applicable design standard.Which racking system provides the highest storage density?Drive-in, mobile and radio-shuttle systems generally achieve higher density than selective racks. The correct choice depends on SKU diversity, FIFO or LIFO flow, throughput, pallet consistency, automation requirements and capital budget.How should buyers verify rack load capacity?Request signed engineering calculations, material certificates, section properties, connector or component test evidence, anchor design and load notices. Capacity should be evaluated as a complete system rather than inferred from steel thickness alone.Are ISO 9001 and CE enough to prove rack safety?No. ISO 9001 concerns quality-management processes, while CE applicability and documentation vary by product and market. Buyers still need project-specific calculations, manufacturing inspection, correct installation, load signage and periodic damage assessments.What is a realistic supplier-selection priority?Prioritize engineering compliance and verified manufacturing first, operational fit second, installation and after-sales support third, and total landed cost fourth. A cheaper rack can become expensive if it causes redesign, shipping damage, missing components, downtime or safety exposure.

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Top 50 China Rack Manufacturers: 2026 Supplier Comparison and Selection Guide News Provided By Globalso September 26, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Manufacturing



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