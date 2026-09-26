Sunetra Pawar Assures Direct Support To Drought-Hit Farmers Vows No One Will Be Left Behind

MENAFN - IANS) Nanded, Sep 26 (IANS) In a direct interaction with drought-affected farmers during an on-site visit in Sonkhed village from Nanded district, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President, Sunetra Pawar, on Saturday assured affected families that the state government is taking strict note of crop damage and will not leave anyone stranded.

Speaking to a gathering of local farmers while inspecting dry and damaged crops hit due to scanty rainfall, Dy CM Pawar highlighted that government officials are actively conducting ground inspections to assess the situation directly rather than relying solely on official data or statistics.

She told the farmers that on-ground surveys (Panchnamas) are ongoing to evaluate actual ground conditions and crop losses. Reports will be finalised quickly to expedite government relief.

Addressing concerns over agricultural credit, Dy CM Pawar confirmed that loan waiver processes are underway, with funds being processed directly through banking channels based on individual loan categories.

"Funds will be directly credited into farmers' bank accounts based on the specific type/category of loan they hold," she said.

"State intervention will extend beyond crop damage. Special focus is being given to livestock care-including fodder and water supply-as well as managing education-related difficulties faced by farmers' children due to financial stress," she assured.

Emphasising her connection to the region as a daughter of Marathwada, Dy CM Pawar stated that she deeply understands the agrarian plight and assured farmers that the administration is treating their hardship with utmost gravity.

"I am a daughter of Marathwada. I intimately understand the pain and hardship of our farming community,” she reassured the growers.

“We will not abandon a single farmer to uncertainty. Ensuring quality education for your children, securing fodder for livestock, and supporting family livelihoods remain top-tier priorities for this administration," she said.

Local farmers also brought forward urgent demands regarding local water infrastructure, requesting that nearby lakes and water storage facilities be filled to tackle the severe drought. Pawar reassured the crowd that the government stands firmly with them and that comprehensive relief announcements will follow as soon as field reports are submitted.

She urged farmers not to worry, reassuring them that the government will not leave anyone in the lurch. Dy CM Pawar confirmed that following her firsthand inspection, comprehensive follow-ups will be initiated at the state Cabinet level to roll out necessary relief packages and structural measures. She added that district administrative officials will be instructed immediately to execute thorough situational audits and deliver swift executive action.

Reaffirming the state government's commitment amid volatile rainfall patterns, severe crop yield declines, and compounding financial pressure, she assured rural communities that the administration stands firmly behind Maharashtra's agrarian sector.

Meanwhile, former Union Agriculture Minister and NCP SP President, Sharad Pawar, will lead a march in Solapur district to draw the state government's attention for declaring drought and providing immediate relief to the farmers hit due to the agrarian crisis.

Further, Aaditya Thackeray is on a tour of Dharashiv, Solapur, and Nanded today, where he will interact with drought-affected farmers.