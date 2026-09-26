Jamui Molestation Victim's Mother Thanks Bihar CM For Support, Calls Him 'Guardian'

MENAFN - IANS) Jamui, Sep 26 (IANS) The mother of the Jamui molestation victim, after meeting Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday, said the family had received considerable support and cooperation from the administration.

Speaking to IANS, she said Choudhary's interaction with the family did not feel like a meeting with the Chief Minister but with a guardian.

“When he met us, it did not feel like he was the Chief Minister of Bihar; he met us like a guardian. He blessed my daughter and said, 'You are a very brave girl.' He also said, 'If you ever need anything, come to me without hesitation.' He has assured us regarding her education and studies as well as her safety. The action taken has been very good. We received a lot of support and cooperation from the administration,” she said.

“You must have seen that the action was taken very quickly, and there was also an encounter. Society has also given us a lot of support. We would like society, the people of Jamui, the people of Bihar and the people of the country to support every daughter in the same way they have supported my daughter, so that no daughter or her family ever hesitates to seek punishment for a criminal,” she added.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Choudhary met the victim's family. However, the meeting triggered controversy after a photograph showing the minor victim's face and her family members was shared on the Chief Minister's social media handle.

Following widespread outrage, an FIR was registered at the Secretariat Police Station against an employee of the Bihar Chief Minister's Office in connection with the posting of the photograph.

The complaint stated that the circulation of the photograph“affected the privacy and dignity of the minor victim and her family” and created a situation in which the victim's identity could be disclosed.