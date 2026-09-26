BJP Targets Cong Over Revanth Reddy's 'Gandhi Parivar' Remark

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Congress after Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy described the political contest in the country as a fight between the“Sangh Parivar” and the“Gandhi Parivar” during an event in Kerala's Nilambur.

Bhandari shared a video of the event on X in which Reddy stated that a political fight exists between the Sangh Parivar and the Gandhi Parivar. Reddy also expressed his readiness to sacrifice his life for the Gandhi Parivar.

Reacting to the remarks, Bhandari alleged that the Congress's primary political objective was to bring the Gandhi family back to power.

In his post on X, the BJP national spokesperson wrote:“Congress has now openly admitted that, for them, the fight is to get the 'Gandhi family' in power. The truth is out in the open. This has nothing to do with "Vote Chori", the Election Commission, the Constitution, or democracy. The Congress party's real objective is to bring the Gandhi-Vadra family back to power. For Congress, Parivarwad first, & Parivarwad only.”

Bhandari went on to invoke several historical and political issues while criticising what he described as the record of the Gandhi-Vadra family's rule. He cited the Emergency, the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and India's response to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

He also raised issues concerning India's opportunity to become a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, the country's economic position and poverty levels.

The BJP national spokesperson concluded his post by contrasting the two parties' stated priorities, writing:“For the BJP: Nation First. For Congress: Family First!”

Bhandari's remarks came in response to Reddy's comments in Nilambur, where the Telangana chief minister referred to the political confrontation as a contest between the Sangh Parivar and the Gandhi Parivar.

The BJP spokesperson used Reddy's remarks to accuse the Congress of putting family politics ahead of issues such as the Election Commission, the Constitution and democracy.

The exchange highlights the political disagreement between the BJP and Congress over the role of the Gandhi family and the broader question of“Parivarwad” in Indian politics. While Reddy spoke of the political fight between the two“parivars,” Bhandari interpreted the remarks as evidence of what he described as the Congress's focus on bringing the Gandhi-Vadra family back to power.