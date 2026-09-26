EAM Jaishankar Calls For Harnessing AI Potential, Mitigating Emerging Risks

MENAFN - IANS) New York, Sep 26 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar stressed the importance of leveraging the opportunities presented by artificial intelligence while preparing for its potential consequences and addressing associated risks.

He highlighted that the New Delhi Declaration adopted at the recently concluded 18th BRICS Summit lays emphasis on making AI resources accessible to all, ensuring the development of safe and reliable systems, enhancing human capabilities, and using the technology to advance economic growth and social welfare.

EAM made the remarks while co-chairing a session titled“AI in the Context of International Peace & Security, with an Emphasis on Maritime Security” with Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis.

“Emphasised the need to harness the possibilities offered by AI, anticipate its consequences and mitigate its risks. This calls for an approach that enables innovation while remaining conscious of its security implications. Shared that the New Delhi Declaration emphasises democratic access to AI resources, building secure and trustworthy systems, investing in human capabilities and harnessing AI for economic growth & social good,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X on Saturday.

Underscoring the potential of AI in the maritime domain, EAM noted that the technology can enhance maritime domain awareness, search and rescue, disaster response, the identification of suspicious activities, and the resilience of ports and critical infrastructure.

At the same time, he said, it can enable sophisticated reconnaissance, vulnerability mapping, and cyber operations targeting vessels, communication networks, and undersea infrastructure.

“Underlined that increasing autonomy in maritime systems raises questions of attribution, accountability & escalation, while also compressing decision-making time. Pointed out that in the maritime domain, the UN Charter & international law, including the law of the sea, remain essential frameworks governing State conduct. Greater transparency, confidence-building, capacity development, technical cooperation & exchange of best practices are essential to ensure that AI is developed and used consistent with these principles,” EAM Jaishankar stated.

He further reaffirmed that AI and maritime security remain important priorities for India at the United Nations.