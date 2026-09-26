Kharge Hails 'Visionary Statesman' Manmohan Singh On Birth Anniversary

Kharge pays tribute to 'visionary statesman' Manmohan Singh

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday paid tribute to economist and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on his birth anniversary, remembering him as a visionary statesman whose economic reforms transformed India's growth trajectory. "We remember with profound respect the extraordinary contribution of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh to India's nation-building. A visionary statesman, his landmark economic reforms transformed India's growth trajectory, created new opportunities and helped lift millions out of poverty," said Kharge.

In a post on X, Kharge highlighted that Singh's public life was defined by humility, integrity, and wisdom, emphasising that the former PM placed inclusive growth and the welfare of the most vulnerable at the heart of governance. The Congress President further stated that Singh's legacy of honest public service, inclusive development, and transformative reforms will continue to inspire generations. "His humility, integrity and wisdom defined his public life. He led with quiet dignity and compassion, placing inclusive growth and the welfare of the most vulnerable at the heart of governance. The rights-based framework of his government remains an enduring testament to this vision. On his birth anniversary, we pay our heartfelt homage to a statesman whose legacy of honest public service, inclusive development and transformative reforms will continue to inspire generations," added Kharge.

Tributes pour in from across party lines

Alongside Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, several leaders across party lines paid tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on his birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also remembered the economist and former Prime Minister, acknowledging his dedicated service to the nation. "Tributes to our former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji on his birth anniversary. He spent many years in public life and served the nation with dedication," said PM Modi.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid tribute to the former Prime Minister on his birth anniversary, stating that Dr Manmohan Singh's contributions to the nation will always be cherished. "Remembering former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh ji on his jayanti today. His contributions to the nation will always be cherished," said CM Sarma.

Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar, while paying homage to the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, remembered him for laying the foundation stone for the Bengaluru Metro. The Chief Minister also asserted that the former Prime Minister's commitment to public service continues to inspire leaders to build a stronger state and a more prosperous nation. "Remembering former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh on his birth anniversary. A scholar, economist and statesman, he served India with remarkable humility, integrity and a deep sense of duty. His leadership reflected a firm belief that economic growth must go hand in hand with equity, opportunity and dignity for every citizen. His contribution to Bengaluru and Karnataka will always be remembered with gratitude. While laying the foundation stone for the Bengaluru Metro, he spoke of the need to work for Bengaluru's development alongside Karnataka's progress, recognising that the two were inseparable. His vision, wisdom and unwavering commitment to public service continue to inspire us in our own efforts to build a stronger Karnataka and a more prosperous India," said DK Shivakumar.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy remembered Manmohan Singh as an economist of global stature and a dedicated public servant whose vision and leadership made a lasting contribution to India's development. "Hon'ble Chief Minister Sri A. Revanth Reddy paid heartfelt tributes to former Prime Minister and eminent economist Dr. Manmohan Singh on his birth anniversary. The Chief Minister remembered Dr. Manmohan Singh as an economist of global stature, a statesman of integrity and a dedicated public servant whose vision and leadership made a lasting contribution to India's development," said Telangana CMO.

An illustrious career

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was born on September 26, 1932, in a village in the Punjab province of undivided India. Following the general elections, he was sworn in as Prime Minister on May 22, 2004, and subsequently took the oath of office for a second consecutive term on May 22, 2009.

Before assuming the top constitutional post, he served in several prominent administrative roles, including Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, etc. He passed away on December 26, 2024, at the age of 92. (ANI)

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