Hyderabad: Police Urge Public To Avoid Main Roads For Ganesh Immersion

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar on Saturday appealed to city residents to avoid main roads and postpone non-essential travel in view of the ongoing Ganesh immersion processions.

Procession Peaceful, Traffic Slowed

In a video post on X, the IPS officer said the immersion procession has been continuing peacefully since Friday. "The Ganesh Immersion Procession has been continuing grandly and with great tranquility since yesterday. On behalf of the Hyderabad City Police, we extend our thanks to all the people who are ensuring the success of the festival without any untoward incidents," he said.

Sajjanar noted that heavy rush of devotees at Tank Bund, NTR Marg, Necklace Road, Liberty, Moazzam Jahi Market and surrounding areas has slowed down vehicular movement, causing slight delay in immersions.

Traffic Restrictions to Continue

He informed that the procession is likely to continue till Saturday afternoon and police personnel are working to complete the idol immersions at the earliest.

"In this context, we are continuing the traffic restrictions already imposed on major roads today as well. Due to the crowds of idols at Tank Bund, Necklace Road, NTR Marg, PV Statue, and the areas around Indira Gandhi Rotary, regular vehicles are not permitted," he added.

The Commissioner urged citizens to avoid coming by vehicles to main roads and to follow advisories issued by the traffic department.

About Ganesh Chaturthi and Visarjan

Ganpati Visarjan is observed on the concluding day of Ganesh Chaturthi, when devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha by immersing idols in water. Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 began on September 14, marking the start of the 10-day Ganeshotsav celebrations.

During the festival, devotees offer prayers, flowers and sweets to Lord Ganesha, with modaks among the offerings associated with the deity. The festival is celebrated across India, with homes and temples decorated for the occasion and devotees gathering for prayers and festive celebrations.

The concluding Visarjan rituals see large numbers of people gather at immersion points to offer prayers and witness the processions.

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