Middle Corridor Traffic Rises 58% To 44,000 Teus In 8M2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)About 44,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) were transported via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) in the first eight months of 2026, up 58% compared with the same period last year, Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ) Deputy Chairman of the Board Yerlan Koyshibayev said during the Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku on September 25, according to the company's press service.

Speaking at a panel discussion on regional connectivity and cooperation, Koyshibayev highlighted the role of the TITR in strengthening transport and logistics links between Central Asia, the Caucasus and European markets.

Koyshibayev said the TITR continues to show positive dynamics.

"Today, the TITR is not just a route, but an emerging multimodal transport system combining railway, port and maritime infrastructure across several countries. The growth in transportation volumes confirms demand for the Middle Corridor and the need for further coordinated development of its key elements," he said.

He also highlighted measures being implemented by KTZ together with its partners to improve the efficiency of the TITR, including the development of railway and terminal infrastructure, renewal and expansion of rolling stock, expansion of port capacity and improved efficiency of the maritime component.

Particular attention was paid to improving the multimodal organization of transportation through fixed tariffs, digitalization and coordinated development of the route's components.

Koyshibayev also cited the establishment of Middle Corridor Multimodal Ltd. with the participation of railway companies from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and China as an important example of cooperation.

The company has helped establish a unified operational approach, including coordinated schedules and a single point of responsibility to customers.

The forum also featured an exchange of views with representatives of the international business and financial communities on developing transport connectivity and improving the efficiency of transit routes.