Salman Khan Reprimands Rhiti Tiwari: Was The Most Worst Diss Ever

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Bollywood superstar and“Bigg Boss 20” host Salman Khan schooled contestant Rhiti Tiwari for crossing the line with her remarks during a 'diss' task, questioning her sense of propriety.

A promo showed a glimpse of the“Weekend Ka Vaar” episode, where Salman was seen reprimanding Rhiti, daughter of Manoj Tiwari, over the language used towards Qazi Touqeer and Uditi Singh during a“diss” task.

He was heard saying:“Rhiti, it was the worst diss ever. You have to show respect within limits. Your language is going somewhere else.”

He then questioned everyone in Rhiti's team, including Scout OP, Love Gill, Aamrapali Dubey, Aasif Khan and Young DSA over laughing and not stopping the disrespect.

Salman said:“And everyone was laughing. Where is your sense? You were making fun of her, and she was making fun of you. Was it not your duty to stop it right there? If this diss would have been on your sister, would you have let this diss happen?”

Contestants nominated for eviction this week include Isha Rikhi and Young DSA. In the latest episode of“Bigg Boss 20”, Gullu, whose real name is Kushal Tanwar was re-elected for the second time as the captain of the house.

The 20th edition of Bigg Boss started on September 6. It has a diverse lineup of 16 celebrity contestants including names such as MC Mary Kom, Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Kushal Tanwar, Aman Gandhi, Isha Rikhi, Arishfa Khan, Qazi Touqeer, Asif Khan, Aamrapali Dubey, Rhiti Tiwari, Uditi Singh, Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP, Yung DSA and Love Gill.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

Bigg Boss is an Indian Hindi-language reality television show of the Bigg Boss franchise in India that airs on Colors TV. It is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. The 20th edition started on September 6.