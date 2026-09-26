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Many Leading International Companies Consider Azerbaijan As A Reliable Partner - President Ilham Aliyev


2026-09-26 01:16:48
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Many leading international companies consider Azerbaijan as a reliable partner, President Ilham Aliyev said speaking at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum today in Baku, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

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