Fire Breaks Out At Recycling Factory In Ghaziabad, No Casualties Reported

MENAFN - IANS) Ghaziabad, Sep 26 (IANS) A massive fire broke out late on Friday night at a recycling factory located behind Silver City Mall in the Kotwali police station area of Ghaziabad.

The CKCPC Recycling Technology Private Limited's factory housed mobile batteries, cells, motorcycles and other materials, which caused the fire to spread rapidly.

Three fire tenders reached the spot after the Fire Department was alerted. Firefighters used mechanical foam to bring the blaze under control.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

Chief Fire Officer Saurabh Kumar Singh said:“On September 25, 2026, at around 11:15 p.m., the Kotwali Fire Station received information that a fire had broken out at CK CPC Recycling Technologies in the industrial area behind Silver City Mall. Three water tenders, along with the Fire Station Officer (FSO), were immediately dispatched from Kotwali Fire Station to the scene, along with one water bowser. As backup, two additional water bowsers were also dispatched from Vaishali Fire Station...”

Earlier this month, panic gripped the Aditya Mega City high-rise residential complex in Indirapuram after a major fire broke out in the storeroom of a flat, filling the tower with thick, toxic and suffocating smoke.

The fire was brought under control after firefighters carried out a challenging operation. No casualties were reported, though goods stored in the storeroom and household items in the surrounding area were damaged.

According to the Fire Department, Vaishali Fire Station received information about the blaze. Following the alert, the station in-charge, under the direction of the Chief Fire Officer, Ghaziabad, immediately dispatched two fire tenders along with a team of firefighters to the spot.

On reaching the complex, firefighters found that the blaze had broken out in the storeroom of flat number GC-502 on the fifth floor of the tower. The fire had intensified rapidly, while smoke had spread to adjoining portions of the flat and the tower.

Maintenance staff of the housing society initially attempted to control the fire, but the intensity of the blaze made the situation difficult to manage. Thick smoke soon filled the tower, making it challenging for firefighters to enter the building.