Asian Games 2026: Sawan Barwal Ends India's 44-Year Marathon Wait

Sawan Barwal Ends 44-Year Wait

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday congratulated Indian marathon runner Sawan Barwal on winning the silver medal at the Asian Games 2026, hailing his performance that ended the country's four-decade wait for a podium finish in the event. Barwal clocked 2:11:37 in the men's marathon to set a new national record and secure India's first Asian Games marathon medal in 44 years. Japan's Yamashita won the gold after pulling ahead in the closing stages.

"My heartiest congratulations to Sawan Barwal on winning Silver Medal in the Men's Marathon at the Asian Games 2026. Your exceptional performance has marked India's return to the Asian Games marathon podium after four decades. May this remarkable achievement inspire a new generation of distance runners," President Murmu wrote on X. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also congratulated Barwal, describing the achievement as a historic silver for India.

"HISTORIC SILVER FOR BHARAT! Congratulations to Sawan Barwal on ending India's 44-year wait for an Asian Games marathon medal. He clocked a brilliant 2:11:37, setting a new National Record in the Men's Marathon. The entire nation is incredibly proud of this historic achievement!" Mandaviya wrote on X. Barwal remained among the leading runners after the 10km mark and moved into the lead around the halfway stage before staying with the front pack as the pace intensified. He ultimately finished second behind Yamashita.

Silver for Women's Shooting Team

Mandaviya also congratulated the Indian women's 50m rifle 3 positions team after Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa K Vinod and Ashi Chouksey won the silver medal in the team event. "Heartiest congratulations to Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa Vinod Kochalumkal and Ashi Chouksey on winning the Silver Medal in the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team event at the #AsianGames2026," he wrote on X.

The Indian trio finished second with a combined score of 1763-90x, behind gold medallists China. Tilottama was India's highest scorer with 590 points, followed by Vidarsa with 588 and Ashi with 585. Tilottama and Vidarsa also qualified for the women's 50m rifle 3 positions individual final. Tilottama finished third in qualification with 590 points, while Vidarsa secured sixth place with 588. Ashi did not make the individual final.

India's Medal Tally

India's medal tally stood at 26, comprising two gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze medals, leaving the country 12th in the standings at the time of writing. (ANI)

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