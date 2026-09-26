Delhi Airport: Joint Mock Drill Enhances Counter-Terror Preparedness

A Joint Counter Terrorist Mock Exercise was conducted at Delhi airport to validate real-time crisis response, strengthen inter-agency coordination and enhance operational preparedness to effectively respond to emerging threats at the airport.

The exercise involved personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and stakeholder agencies, including Delhi Police, National Security Guard (NSG), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), Central Industrial Intelligence and Vigilance (CIW), Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), RAXA, Delhi Police Anti-Terrorist Squad (DP ATS), Medanta, Delhi Fire Service (DFS), Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) and other concerned agencies.

The joint exercise was aimed at validating the preparedness of various agencies to deal with a counter-terrorist situation at the airport and ensuring effective coordination during a real-time crisis. The exercise reaffirmed the commitment towards robust aviation security, seamless inter-agency synergy and enhanced emergency response capabilities.

CISF Inks Pact for Personnel's Mental Wellness

Earlier on Friday, recognising the high-pressure demands of national security duties and the need to address occupational stress, the CISF on Friday signed a landmark three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS).

The pact marks a major step in building a comprehensive mental wellness ecosystem for the CISF personnel, including specialised psychometric assessments for high-security deployments like the Parliament House Complex. This new MoU with IHBAS adds a specialised clinical and psychiatric dimension to the CISF's expanding mental-wellness ecosystem, which already includes collaborations with the Heartfulness Institute (HFI) for holistic stress management and Mpower (Aditya Birla Education Trust) under 'Project Mann' to encourage early help-seeking and eradicate stigma.

Specialised Assessments for High-Security Deployments

With the MoU signed, IHBAS will conduct specialised psychometric assessments for the CISF personnel deployed in highly sensitive units, specifically including those proposed for deployment at the Parliament House Complex.

Training for Early Intervention and Direct Care

As part of the pact, medical officers, supervisory officers, and sub-officers will be trained to identify early behavioural changes, signs of acute stress, and psychiatric emergencies for timely professional intervention. CISF said the force personnel requiring specialised psychiatric care will have direct access to counselling and treatment through IHBAS OPD and IPD facilities, including dedicated support for Alcohol.

IHBAS will also conduct Training of Trainers (ToT) programs, empowering CISF Master Trainers to cascade mental health awareness across all field formations. The partnership will actively promote awareness and immediate access to the national Tele-MANAS helpline (14416). (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)