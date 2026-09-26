Saudi Says It Intercepted Houthi Ballistic Missile Targeting Khamis Mushait

Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki al-Malki said Saudi air defenses intercepted the missile before it reached its intended target. Authorities did not report casualties or damage from the attack.

The coalition also said it intercepted multiple drones launched by the Houthis toward Saudi territory, including previous attacks aimed at Riyadh and other strategic locations. Saudi officials described the strikes as attacks on civilian infrastructure and national assets.

The Houthis have claimed responsibility for a series of missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, saying they were carried out in response to Saudi military operations in Yemen and broader regional tensions linked to the conflict involving Iran and the United States.

Khamis Mushait, located in Saudi Arabia's Asir province near the Yemeni border, hosts the King Khalid Air Base and has repeatedly been targeted by Houthi missile and drone attacks during the Yemen conflict. Reuters reported that Houthi attacks have also targeted the southern Saudi cities of Abha and Jazan, prompting emergency alerts and heightened air-defense operations.

The latest attacks mark a renewed escalation between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis after a period of reduced hostilities that followed the 2022 United Nations-brokered truce. Although the truce was never converted into a permanent peace agreement, it significantly reduced cross-border attacks for several years.

The renewed violence has unfolded alongside wider regional instability following months of confrontation between Iran and the United States. Regional governments and the United Nations have warned that continued missile and drone attacks could further destabilize the Gulf and threaten critical energy infrastructure and shipping routes.

Saudi Arabia has said it will respond“responsibly” to protect its sovereignty, civilians and strategic infrastructure, while military operations against the Houthis continue along several front lines in Yemen's western coastal regions.