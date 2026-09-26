MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Phillip Capital Inc. Announces Participation in the PREDICT Conference

September 24, 2026 7:30 AM EDT | Source: DealFlow Events

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2026) - Phillip Capital Inc., a US-based clearing firm, will be participating in the PREDICT Conference, which will take place October 6 – 7, 2026 at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City.

Filippo Lecchini, CEO will be presenting on October 6 & 7. Interested parties can register to attend her.

Members of the Phillip Capital Inc. management team will also be conducting one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

To register to attend the PREDICT Conference, follow this link.

About Phillip Capital Inc.

Phillip Capital is a US-based clearing firm delivering access to a broad range of exchanges and asset classes including prediction markets, U.S. equities, options, fixed income and global futures products. We serve a diverse mix of market participants, including financial institutions, traders, commercial hedgers and introducing brokers. Phillip Capital offers infrastructure, expertise, and strategic risk management that clients can rely on to trade confidently across global markets.

About PREDICT and DealFlow Events

PREDICT is the leading event dedicated to the business of prediction markets. Produced by DealFlow Events, the conference brings together the people building, investing in, regulating, and trading the markets that are transforming how information is aggregated, uncertainty is priced, and decisions are made.

For almost a quarter of a century DealFlow Events has hosted hundreds of in-person and virtual events covering a wide array of business and investment topics. We've built our reputation as a trailblazer for an unwavering commitment to covering cutting-edge topics in unique forums for networking and education. For more information about our events, visit .

For additional information:

Laura Chia

312-374-2463

...



Source: DealFlow Events