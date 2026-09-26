Bangkok Declares Three Districts Flood-Disaster Areas

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

BANGKOK, Sept 26 (NNN) -- The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has declared Nong Chok, Suan Luang and Khan Na Yao districts as flood-disaster areas following persistent heavy rain that disrupted travel and access to affected areas.

In a statement, the BMA said the declaration was intended to enable relevant agencies to enter the affected areas, carry out their duties and respond swiftly in accordance with their respective powers and responsibilities.

“The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will closely monitor the situation and take further action in accordance with the relevant procedures and regulations should other areas meet the criteria for declaration as public-disaster-affected areas,” it said.

The BMA said flooding had made travel and access to the affected areas difficult, affecting the public and posing risks to lives and physical safety, as well as potentially causing damage to public and state property.

The situation therefore constitutes a public disaster under the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Act 2007.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, in his capacity as Director of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, signed the declaration on Sept 25, covering 13 sub-districts in the three districts.

Meanwhile, Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Director-General Theerapat Kachamat said flooding was affecting 11,796 households, or 37,036 people, in 12 provinces across the northern, central, eastern and northeastern regions as of Sept 25.

The affected provinces are Phetchabun, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Sing Buri, Suphan Buri, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Sa Kaeo, Trat and Surin.

Theerapat said heavy to very heavy rain in several areas in recent days, coupled with water flowing from the North into the Central Region, had contributed to the flooding.

The DDPM reported that the flooding affected 38 districts, 143 sub-districts and 596 villages in the 12 provinces, with water levels rising in some areas, including Suphan Buri, Chachoengsao and Sa Kaeo.

Meanwhile, heavy overnight rain in Chon Buri caused flooding in Sattahip, submerging a one-kilometre stretch of Sukhumvit Road and severely disrupting traffic.

Thailand's Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in several parts of the country, including Bangkok and surrounding provinces, through Sept 27, with warnings of possible flash floods and waterlogging in vulnerable areas.

--NNN