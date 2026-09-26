Egypt Calls For End To Israeli Violations, Rejects Forced Displacement Of Palestinians

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Sept 26 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Egypt urged an end to Israeli violations against Palestinians on Friday, and firmly rejected any attempt to forcibly displace the population from the Gaza Strip or the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly told the 81st UN General Assembly in New York that the Gaza ceasefire must be fully implemented, Israeli violations halted and the withdrawal completed.

He called for sustained humanitarian access, the start of early recovery and reconstruction, and a political process addressing the roots of the conflict.

“Peace cannot be built on uprooting a people from their land,” said Madbouly, warning that regional stability cannot be achieved while Palestinian suffering continues and the occupation is managed rather than ended.

He reaffirmed Egypt's support for an independent, sovereign and geographically contiguous Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967, lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Madbouly urged the international community to protect civilians, reject collective punishment and ensure respect for international humanitarian law.

Turning to regional security, he said no state could achieve security at the expense of its neighbours, through attacks on other countries or by threatening shipping, trade and energy routes.

He described Egypt's water security as an“existential issue,” warning against unilateral measures on shared water resources and stressing the need for binding agreements under international law.

“Development by one party must not come at the expense of harm to others,” he said, adding that Egypt reserved its rights under international law to protect its water security.

Madbouly reaffirmed Cairo's support for Sudan's unity and state institutions amid the conflict.

He also renewed Egypt's demand for comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council to address Africa's underrepresentation and called for a Middle East free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction.

--NNN-ANADOLU