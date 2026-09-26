Cambodia's Legend Cinema Expands Into Malaysia In First Overseas Move

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Vijian Paramasivam

PHNOM PENH, Sept 26 (NNN) -- Cambodia's Legend Cinema is expanding beyond its home market for the first time, with plans to enter Malaysia by opening a cinema in Penang by the end of this year.

“We chose Penang because it is a good city and well-known among Cambodians. We aim to expand our Cambodian brand to Malaysia, starting with Penang and later moving into other cities.

“In future, we will also bring Cambodian movies to the Malaysian market,” Legend Cinema Co Ltd Chief Operating Officer Nai Eng Mean told Bernama on Friday.

The company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Crimson Omega Sdn Bhd to open cinema halls at Sunshine Mall in Penang by December.

Crimson Omega is the developer and management company of Sunshine Central Penang in Air Itam, which includes Sunshine Mall.

The Malaysian company's Project Director Ivan Leong Ka Sheng said Legend Cinema's entry into Malaysia would bring new expertise to the country's cinema industry.

“It is an important milestone for our group as well. With Legend Cinema's entry, we can bring its technological expertise and professionalism to the Malaysian market,” he said.

At the signing ceremony, Cambodia's Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts Under-Secretary of State Ek Buntha said the partnership would strengthen cultural and creative ties between the two countries.

“The presence of Cambodian companies in the international market will promote Cambodian brands, open new pathways and create additional opportunities for Cambodia's cinema industry to grow,” he said.

Malaysian Ambassador to Cambodia Shaharuddin Onn, who was present at the event, said the MoU symbolised the strong cultural and economic ties between the two ASEAN member states.

“Legend's expansion into Malaysia has the potential to contribute to growing cultural exchanges between our two countries and the wider ASEAN region.

“The collaboration highlights the role of cinema not only as an entertainment platform but also as a cultural bridge promoting greater understanding and cooperation between the peoples of Malaysia and Cambodia,” he said.

Established in 2011, Legend Cinema has grown into a household name in Cambodia, attracting about 200,000 moviegoers each month.

--NNN