Office Building Catches Fire In Kyiv Following Drone Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported this.

"In the Solomianskyi district, an office building caught fire as a result of a UAV crash," the statement said.

According to preliminary information, drone debris also fell in an open area at another location in the Solomianskyi district.

Russian attacks damage McDonald's warehouse in Kyiv region

"In the Obolonskyi district, debris fell in an open area. Preliminary information indicates that there were no damage or casualties," the Kyiv City Military Administration added.

As Ukrinform reported, seven people were killed and 59 injured in Russian attacks on Kyiv on September 25.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine