US Approves More Than $90M In Additional Military Aid For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Reuters reported this, citing its own sources.

The report said that the Trump administration had made a legal commitment to spend nearly all of the $400 million that Congress had approved the previous year for assistance to Ukraine.

As of the beginning of the week, the White House had already allocated $307 million, while the administration had pledged to distribute the remaining $93 million by the end of the fiscal year on September 30.

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Reuters reported that, according to one source, the military equipment did not include Patriot interceptors, despite Russia's attacks on Ukrainian cities with drones and missiles.

According to the agency, Ukraine has already begun receiving some US military equipment this month, including offensive weapons and spare parts for armored vehicles. The remainder is expected to be delivered by October 2029.

As Ukrinform reported, Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine has reached specific agreements with the United States on obtaining licenses to manufacture missiles for Patriot air-defense systems.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine