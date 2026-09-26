Senators Urge Trump To Withdraw Putin's Invitation To G20 Summit

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the letter to the White House was initiated by Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker and leading Democratic member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Jeanne Shaheen.

"President Putin bears sole responsibility for launching Russia's full-scale war of aggression against Ukraine," the letter states. "Allowing him to participate in a G20 Summit in the United States raises serious concerns about legitimizing and normalizing a government that continues to attack Ukrainian civilian targets every day."

The senators also noted that Russia has assisted Iran in attacks against US military personnel in the Middle East and has intensified hybrid warfare activities across Europe.

The lawmakers recalled that Russian government representatives have recently participated in several G20 meetings in the United States, including Finance Minister Anton Siluanov's participation in a finance ministers' meeting in North Carolina.

According to the senators, Putin, Siluanov, and other members of Russian delegations participating in G20 events are under US sanctions for activities that they say harm US national security.

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The senators also stated that Russia continues its war against Ukraine and has refused to agree to a "just and lasting peace agreement."

"The United States must put strong economic and political pressure on President Putin in order to force him to the negotiating table for serious peace talks," the letter states.

The authors argued that if Putin is "not isolated on the international stage, what incentive does Russia have to agree to a ceasefire?"

They therefore called on Trump to withdraw the invitation to the Kremlin leader and ensure that other sanctioned Russian officials responsible for the war against Ukraine do not participate in future G20 events "until Russia agrees to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine."

As previously reported, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the United States had invited Putin to the G20 summit.

Volodymyr Zelensky said he believed the G20 summit could provide a platform for an effective trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia.

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