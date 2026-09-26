Why Most Businesses Are More Fragile Than They Look, Says Erwood Group's Keith Erwood

MENAFN - GetNews)Most businesses are more fragile than they look because outward success can hide inward weakness, according to business continuity expert Keith Erwood.“A business can look successful on the surface and still be structurally fragile underneath,” he said - strong revenue, growth, reputation and stability do not mean a company is truly prepared to withstand disruption. That is the central argument Erwood made in Episode 32 of his daily broadcast,“The Morning Endurance Call.”

A business can look strong because sales are strong, the team is busy, customers are served and leadership feels confident, Erwood said, while fragility persists underneath in the form of key-person dependency, untested recovery assumptions, weak communication paths, poor documentation, unclear decision-making, overreliance on vendors and no real continuity discipline. Many businesses look strong right up until the moment a disruption reveals what was never as strong as people thought.

Normal operations tend to mask weakness, Erwood said, because when things are working, weak assumptions stay invisible and teams mistake routine function for real resilience.“A lack of disruption is not proof of strength. Sometimes it is just a lack of recent testing,” he said.

Fragility usually lives in overdependence, according to Erwood - too much reliance on one person, one system, one technology platform or one customer. He pointed to small and midsize companies where 80% of revenue can come from just one or two customers, and asked what happens to the business if one of those customers leaves, switches to a competitor or fails.

Hidden fragility is a leadership issue, not only an operations or IT issue, Erwood said. Leaders need to ask what is holding the business together, what would break first in a disruption and where success is resting on assumptions instead of structure. Enduring businesses, he said, do not assume success means strength; they work to find and strengthen fragile areas before a disruption exposes them - including by spreading critical knowledge from one person across a team.

“The Morning Endurance Call” is a free, weekday broadcast of 15 minutes or less, created for business owners, executives and preparedness professionals who want to start the day thinking more clearly about leadership, risk, continuity, recovery and building enduring businesses. The show airs live each weekday at 8:45 a.m. Eastern. Erwood describes the format as leadership-based preparedness rather than fear-based content.

Episode 32,“Why Most Businesses Are More Fragile Than They Look,” streamed live May 15, 2026, and is available on the Erwood Group YouTube channel.

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