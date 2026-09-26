B & L Glass Brings Custom Shower Doors And Enclosures To San Rafael Area Homes

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - September 26, 2026 - Shower enclosures fitted to Marin County bathrooms are measured, fabricated and installed by B & L Glass, an established Northern California glass company serving San Rafael and Marin County. The template and the install are both handled by glaziers the company employs directly.

The custom shower doors San Rafae crews fabricate include frameless sliding, semi-frameless, hinged, pivot, neo-angle and 90-degree corner enclosures, plus splash panels and gridded designs. Panels are cut from 3/8-inch or 1/2-inch tempered safety glass, with hardware from CRL, FHC or Future Glass in more than 20 finishes.

"A house in Belvedere and a house in Novato don't get the same hardware, and that gets settled at the measure rather than at the order," said Jeff Rowland, CEO and co-owner of B & L Glass. "The glass is what people see. The hardware is what has to hold up where the house sits."

A shower door installation in San Rafae usually takes two to four hours on site. Reaching that morning runs two to four weeks from the measure. A 50% deposit at the template secures the project's place in the fabrication queue, and every panel is checked against the project file before it leaves the shop. Installation closes with a walkthrough before the balance comes due.

Measurements are held to within 1/16 of an inch. Frameless and semi-frameless systems leave minimal metal at the perimeter, so the panels have to meet the walls on their own dimensions. Glass can be specified clear or textured.

Inside San Rafael, the 94903 corridor takes in Terra Linda, Lucas Valley and Marinwood, where mid-century Eichler housing stock makes shower retrofit work routine for the company's crews. Mirror and window-glass work runs alongside it in the same neighborhoods.

B & L Glass serves homeowners and businesses across all 13 Marin County cities. Emergency calls are answered around the clock, with same-day response standard for most Marin addresses. The company holds CSLB License #1058949.

About B & L Glass

B & L Glass serves homeowners, builders and businesses throughout San Rafael and Marin County. Marin services include custom shower enclosures, mirrors, glass railings, interior partitions, glass wine cellars, premium windows and doors, skylights, custom fabrication and insulated glass unit replacement, commercial storefront and architectural glazing up to four stories, and 24/7 emergency residential and commercial glass repair.