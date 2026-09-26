Enclosures Unlimited Expands Custom Mirror Installation Services Across Fairfax County

MENAFN - GetNews) Enclosures Unlimited Inc., a family-owned custom glass company that has served the Washington, D.C., metro area since 1966, has expanded its custom mirror installation services across Fairfax County.

STERLING, Va. - September 26, 2026 - Enclosures Unlimited Inc., a family-owned custom glass company that has served the Washington, D.C., metro area since 1966, has expanded its custom mirror installation services across Fairfax County. The expansion covers bathroom vanity mirrors, frameless full-wall mirrors and home gym installations in communities that include McLean, Great Falls, Vienna, Reston and Herndon.

Every mirror is measured on site, cut to exact dimensions, edges smoothed to a finished profile and mounted by the company's own licensed and insured crew. The company uses no catalog sizing and no subcontracted labor. Edge finishes include flat polish and beveled profiles, and mounting methods range from J-channel and moulding to mirror clips and adhesive systems paired with mechanical fasteners for large-format work. Most residential mirror projects are completed in a single visit.

The expansion responds to conditions specific to the region. Hard water and sustained bathroom humidity across Northern Virginia accelerate the breakdown of mirror backing, producing the black edge spotting and clouding common in older homes. Enclosures Unlimited installs high-grade backing materials built to resist moisture intrusion, and mirrors already showing edge deterioration are typically replaced rather than repaired.

"Fairfax County homeowners have been calling us for years, and the mirror work is what has grown fastest," said Lori Ann Benish, general manager of Enclosures Unlimited. "A mirror cut to the wall instead of to a catalog size changes how a bathroom reads, and it holds up far better in this climate when the backing is right. We measure every wall ourselves before anything is fabricated."

Project examples covering the custom mirrors Fairfax Count homeowners request most often are published on the company's Google Business Profile. Customer accounts of custom bathroom mirrors Fairfax Count residents have installed appear on the company's Yelp listing.

Mirror work is backed by a two-year warranty on seals, hardware and workmanship, along with manufacturer coverage on mirror backing. The company holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and belongs to the Shower Door Professionals Co-Op, the National Glass Association and the American Subcontractors Association of Metro Washington. Lori Benish also serves as vice president of the Shower Door Professionals Co-Op board.

Homeowners can request a free on-site measurement by phone or through the company website.

About Enclosures Unlimited

Enclosures Unlimited Inc. is a family-owned custom glass company based in Sterling, Virginia, serving Northern Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia and the Washington, D.C., metro area since 1966. The company fabricates and installs frameless and semi-frameless shower enclosures, custom mirrors and gym mirrors, glass railings and partitions, glass wine cellars, table tops and specialty glass, using its own in-house crew on every project.