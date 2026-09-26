Beauty Tourism Is Changing What Australians Pack For Their Holidays

MENAFN - GetNews) Beauty tourism is reshaping travel habits as Australians make more room for skincare makeup and self care essentials in their holiday packing.

Perth, Western Australia - September 26, 2026 - Beauty is becoming a bigger part of the travel experience, and it is changing what Australians are putting in their suitcases.

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Skyscanner 's 2026 Australian Travel Trends research found that four in ten Australian travellers would take part in beauty related activities while travelling as part of self care. The research also points to growing interest in discovering local beauty products, shopping for cosmetics overseas, and maintaining familiar skincare and beauty routines while away from home.

The trend, often referred to as beauty tourism, is expanding beyond traditional spa holidays. Travellers are increasingly building skincare shopping, beauty treatments, hair appointments and product discovery into their itineraries, while still wanting to maintain their everyday routines throughout a trip.

That shift is also changing how people pack. Instead of travelling with a small collection of toiletries, many holidaymakers are making space for skincare, makeup, brushes, fragrances and styling products. Durable and stylish travel makeup bags by Astala Luna are therefore becoming part of the wider holiday packing conversation rather than simply an accessory used at home.

"Beauty routines do not stop when people go on holiday anymore," said Chiara Pinto, founder of Astala Luna. "Travellers may want their morning skincare routine, their everyday makeup, a hair styling tool, and room for the products they discover while they are away. That creates a very different packing challenge. People want to keep everything easy to find and protected without giving up half of their suitcase to beauty products. For us, that is where thoughtful organisation becomes genuinely useful rather than just looking good."

For travellers carrying multiple skincare and personal care products, dedicated toiletry bags from Astala Luna can help separate everyday essentials from clothing and other luggage.

Founded in November 2021, Astala Luna is a Perth based Australian business specialising in colourful carry all bags and everyday organisation products. The business began from a small storage unit in a Fremantle apartment and has since expanded its range across beauty, travel, hair tool storage and everyday accessories. Its prints are designed locally.

As travel beauty routines become more involved, products designed for larger or more specialised items are also gaining relevance. Astala Luna's range includes compartmented hair tool bags designed to store styling tools and their accessories separately from other travel essentials.

"What makes beauty tourism interesting is that the experience now starts before travellers even reach the airport," Pinto said. "People are thinking about what products they need to take, what they might buy overseas, and how they will maintain the routines that make them feel like themselves. Then there is the question of bringing everything home again. We believe travel organisation should make that experience simpler while still reflecting the personality of the person carrying it."

The trend is also being shaped by beauty shopping at destinations and airports, with Skyscanner reporting strong interest among Australian travellers in purchasing local beauty products and duty-free cosmetics while away.

For Astala Luna, that means the holiday suitcase is increasingly becoming an extension of the beauty cabinet at home, with travellers looking for storage that can handle both the products they leave with and the extras they return with.

Travelers shall explore Astala Luna's latest travel bags and organisers for upcoming holidays. First time buyers can also receive 10 percent off their first order by signing up for the Astala Luna newsletter.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is beauty tourism?

Beauty tourism involves incorporating beauty shopping, treatments, skincare experiences or personal care routines into a holiday.

Why are travellers packing more beauty products?

Many travellers now maintain their usual skincare, makeup, and hair routines while also purchasing beauty products during their trips.

Where is Astala Luna based?

Astala Luna is based in Perth, Australia, and its prints are designed locally.

What products does Astala Luna offer for travel?

The range includes carry all bags, toiletry bags, hair tool bags, beauty storage and other travel organisation products.

Is there a discount for new Astala Luna customers?

First time buyers can receive 10 per cent off their first order by signing up for the newsletter.

About Company:

Astala Luna is a Perth based Australian brand creating colourful locally designed bags and organisers for beauty travel and everyday use. Visit