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President Ilham Aliyev Addresses 2Nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (LIVE)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is addressing the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku on September 26, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.
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