U2 Return To Dublin School Where Band Was Formed 50 Years Ago

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Irish rock band U2 marked a special homecoming as they returned to the school in Dublin where they were formed 50 years ago and shared the stage with the young musicians.

Taking to Instagram, U2, whose setlist included hits such as I Will Follow, Vertigo and With Or Without You, Silencio, shared a few glimpses from the schoolyard concert at Mount Temple Comprehensive School.

The band wrote in the caption:“What a privilege it was to return to Mount Temple where our journey first began, 50 years later, and share the stage with the extraordinary young musicians of Music Generation.”

U2 comprises Bono, the Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. Initially rooted in post-punk, U2's musical style has evolved throughout their career, yet has maintained an anthemic quality built on Bono's expressive vocals and the Edge's chiming, effects-based guitar sounds.

Bono's lyrics, often embellished with spiritual imagery, focus on personal and sociopolitical themes. Popular for their live performances, the group have staged several elaborate tours over their career.

The band was formed when the members were teenaged pupils of Mount Temple Comprehensive School and had limited musical proficiency. Within four years, they signed with Island Records and released their debut album, Boy.

Works such as their first UK number-one album, War, and singles "Sunday Bloody Sunday" and "Pride (In the Name of Love)" helped establish U2's reputation as a politically and socially conscious group.

Their fourth album, The Unforgettable Fire, was their first collaboration with producers Brian Eno and Daniel Lanois, whose influence resulted in a more abstract, ambient sound for the band.

By the mid-1980s, U2 had become renowned globally for their live act, highlighted by their performance at Live Aid in 1985. Their fifth album, The Joshua Tree made them international stars and was their greatest critical and commercial success.