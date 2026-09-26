Fiis Stay Net Sellers For 6Th Straight Week Amid Volatile Geopolitical Conditions

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Foreign institutional investors stayed net sellers for the sixth straight week, offloading Rs 11,490 crore, according to exchange data.

DIIs, as usual, extended their buying streak with net purchases of Rs 16,398 crore, which cushioned the decline.

Month-to-date, FIIs have sold net Rs 18,531 crore against DII net buying of Rs 52,617 crore, with the Nifty down 3.90 per cent from its August-end close of 24,080.40.

Over the past month, FIIs were net sellers throughout all weeks while DIIs remained consistent net buyers, limiting the Nifty's 4.91 per cent slide from 24,334.55 to 23,140.50, said Pabitro Mukherjee, Deputy Vice President-Research, Bajaj Broking.

Markets witnessed a volatile session on Friday and ended with modest gains, recovering partially from the sharp sell-off seen in the previous session.

After a marginally positive start, the benchmark indices oscillated within a narrow range for most of the session, eventually settling at 23,140.50 on the Nifty, while the Sensex closed at 73,895.74, higher by 0.43 per cent.

The recovery remained measured as investors continued to monitor elevated global yields, crude oil prices, and persistent foreign selling.

Besides, oversold positions in heavyweights across sectors provided some support and helped limit further downside, said analysts.

Brent crude near $105–106 a barrel remains too elevated to provide meaningful macroeconomic relief.

Progress in US–Iran negotiations could help reduce the geopolitical premium in oil prices, while renewed escalation or disruptions to supply could intensify inflationary pressures, said market participants.

Going ahead, if FII selling sustained while global headwinds are likely to keep markets volatile, though steady domestic institutional buying should continue to limit the downside.

Market participants will closely monitor Brent crude oil prices, developments in US-Iran geopolitical tensions and US Q2 GDP data as key triggers for market direction in the coming week.

-IANS

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