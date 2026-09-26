Inside Ram Charan's Rs. 30 Crore Hyderabad Home With Private Pool, Tennis Court

Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela's Hyderabad home is more than a celebrity mansion. Spread across a sprawling estate, the residence blends heritage-inspired interiors, lush greenery and modern luxury with a distinctly personal touch

Located in Hyderabad's upscale Jubilee Hills, Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela's residence has become one of the most talked-about celebrity homes in the city. Reports have put the property at approximately 25,000 square feet, with earlier reports estimating its value at around ₹30 crore. More recent reports have quoted a higher figure, so the exact current market value is not independently confirmed.

The first impression comes from the home's striking white exterior, glass accents and expansive landscaping. Manicured gardens and creeper-covered sections give the property a resort-like atmosphere despite its location in the middle of Hyderabad. The outdoor sit-out area also creates a relaxed space for family time.

Inside, the mansion combines traditional South Indian influences with contemporary design. The living room features upholstered seating, large windows and distinctive black-and-white flooring, while antique décor pieces add a vintage character. The design reportedly incorporates elements inspired by Hyderabad's heritage.

The dining area is a family favourite

One of the most memorable spaces in the house is the large dining area. A grand dining table sits beneath an elaborate chandelier, creating an elegant setting for family meals and gatherings. Upasana has spoken about her love for setting tables and preparing the home for festivals, giving this part of the mansion a particularly personal feel.

The home also has a dedicated puja area. Earlier reports described the prayer space as being designed with an old-world, stone-built aesthetic, adding another traditional element to the otherwise contemporary residence.

Luxury extends outdoors

The property is also reported to include leisure facilities such as a swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Together with the landscaped gardens and spacious outdoor areas, these features give the mansion the feel of a private retreat rather than simply a city residence.

What makes Ram Charan and Upasana's residence stand out is its balance between grandeur and warmth. Rather than relying only on flashy luxury, the home brings together greenery, heritage details, family spaces and contemporary comforts. The glimpses shared by Upasana offer a rare look at the private world behind one of Telugu cinema's most recognisable families.