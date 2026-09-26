Amy Lee Marks 20 Years Of 'The Open Door': Was Beautiful, Purifying And Mostly So Much Fun

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Singer Amy Lee is celebrating 20 years of the rock band Evanescence's acclaimed album 'The Open Door', reflecting on how the record became a defining chapter in her life and musical journey.

Lee took to Instagram, where she shared some glimpses from the album 'The Open Door' and said that it was about proving she was“up for the fight” for love, for herself and, most importantly, for music.

Amy Lee wrote in the caption:“20 years of The Open Door! That time was so important for me. Of all the things I had to prove, the biggest thing for me was that I really was up for the fight- for love, for myself, and most of all the music.”

“It wasn't easy, but it was beautiful, purifying, sometimes reckless, and mostly so much fun.”

She added:“This year our heads are pretty consumed with the moment we're in, but honestly Sanctuary couldn't exist without The Open Door and the channels it first opened. Thank you for listening, and letting it in, I can't tell you how much it means to me, 20 years later. Check out the newly remastered vinyl with a few special additions at the link in the @evanescenceofficial bio.”

Evanescence is an American rock band founded in 1994 by singer and keyboardist Amy Lee and guitarist Ben Moody in Little Rock, Arkansas. After releasing independent EPs and a demo CD as a duo in the late 1990s, Evanescence released their debut studio album, Fallen, on Wind-up Records in 2003.

Propelled by the success of hit singles including "Bring Me to Life" and "My Immortal", Fallen sold more than four million copies in the US by January 2004, garnering Evanescence two Grammy Awards out of six nominations.

The band was tagged as a gothic alternative metal and hard rock band, among other genres, Evanescence have a diverse sound incorporating various musical styles including classical music, alternative music, heavy metal, industrial music, and electronic music.