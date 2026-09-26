HM Shah, CM Yogi Pay Tribute To Guru Amar Das On Jyoti Jyot Diwas

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday paid tribute to Sri Guru Amar Das, the third Guru of Sikhism, on the occasion of his Jyoti Jyot Diwas, recalling his teachings of equality, humility, service and social harmony.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to social media 'X' and said, "On the Jyoti Jyot Diwas of Sri Guru Amar Das Ji, the third Guru of Sikhism, who taught that love, equality, and humility are the true path of devotion, millions of salutations."

"He inspired humanity to renounce ego and embrace the path of service and dedication, and gave the message to society to unite as one. Guru Sahib's divine life and his lofty ideals will forever remain a source of inspiration for all humankind," he said.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said, "On the Jyoti-Jyot Diwas of Sri Guru Amar Das Ji Maharaj, the third Guru of the Sikh Panth, the great saint and immortal messenger of humanity, service, harmony, and spiritual consciousness, millions of salutations. The divine message given by Guru Amar Das Ji for the eradication of social evils remains even today a source of inspiration for all humanity. His luminous life will forever illuminate the path of public welfare."

Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha, said, "Countless salutations on the Jyoti-Jot Diwas of the Sikhs' third Guru, Sri Guru Amar Das Ji. Guru Amar Das Ji's life is a symbol of the great values of service, equality, compassion, human dignity, and social reform. Through his spiritual contemplation and active life, he advanced the vision of a society in which there is no place for caste, high-low distinctions, and social discrimination."

Guru Amar Das, sometimes spelled as Guru Amardas, was the third guru of Sikhism and became Sikh Guru on March 26, 1552 at the age of 73. Before becoming a Sikh, on a pilgrimage after having been prompted to search for a guru, he heard his nephew's wife, Bibi Amro, reciting a hymn by Guru Nanak, and was deeply moved by it.