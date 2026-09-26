Proclaimed Offender Evading Trial In Dowry Case Arrested By Dwarka Police

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) A 33-year-old man who had been declared a proclaimed offender in a dowry case after evading trial was arrested by the Anti-Jail Bail and Proclaimed Offenders Cell of Dwarka District Police, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Jitender, son of Hari Kishan and a resident of Roop Nagar, Delhi, was declared a proclaimed offender on October 4, 2024, in connection with FIR No. 400/19 registered under Sections 498A, 406 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at Mohan Garden Police Station.

He was declared a proclaimed offender by the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Vaishali Singh at Dwarka Courts, Delhi.

According to police, under the directions of DCP Dwarka District Kushal Pal Singh, special emphasis has been placed on tracing and apprehending proclaimed offenders and assisting in the effective delivery of justice.

A team headed by Inspector Harish Kumar, comprising Head Constable Rahul Yadav and Constable Ashok of the Proclaimed Offenders and Jail Bail Cell, was constituted under the close supervision of ACP (Operations), Dwarka, Subhash Malik.

On September 10, the team received specific information that Jitender, who was evading trial in the case and had been declared a proclaimed offender by the Dwarka court, was residing in Roop Nagar, Delhi.

Acting on the information, the police team immediately reached the area and laid a trap. The accused was successfully apprehended and arrested under Section 35.1(D) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) by the Mohan Garden Police Station.

Police said the arrest was part of its continued efforts to trace and apprehend proclaimed offenders and other persons evading legal proceedings.

The accused, Jitender, aged 33, is a resident of Roop Nagar, Delhi.

Police said there was no previous criminal involvement reported against him.

Earlier on September 8, Delhi Police's Anti-Jail Bail and Proclaimed Offenders Cell of Dwarka District had arrested a 39-year-old man who had been evading trial in a case related to cruelty against women and was declared a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court.